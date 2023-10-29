BS BFSI Summit: From C S Setty to Ashwani Kumar, here're key PSB experts

Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31



C S Setty

State Bank of India



Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, managing director (MD) at State Bank of India (SBI), has been a career banker with the country’s largest lender for three and a half decades. He has been heading the bank’s international banking, global markets and technology functions since June 2022. Before that, he headed the retail and digital banking portfolio.



Having started his career with SBI in 1988 as a probationary officer, he has rich experience in corporate credit, retail banking, and banking in developed markets. Before his elevation as MD in January 2020, Setty was heading SBI’s Stressed Asset Resolution Group as a deputy managing director.







K Satyanarayana Raju Canara Bank





Ashwani Kumar

UCO Bank Abanker with over 30 years of varied experience, K Satyanarayana Raju moved to the corner office at Bengaluru-based PSB Canara Bank in early 2023. Before becoming MD & CEO, Raju was executive director at the bank since March 10, 2021.Having joined the erstwhile Vijaya Bank in 1988, he rose to the level of chief general manager at Bank of Baroda, with which Vijaya Bank was merged in April 2019. During his long banking career, Raju has headed various segments for 12 years, including the specialised corporate banking branch. A Physics Graduate, Raju holds a postgraduation degree in business administration, with specialisation in banking and finance, and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Setty is Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

A banker with rich experience of more than two decades, Ashwani Kumar took over as managing director and chief executive officer of Kolkata-based public-sector lender UCO Bank in June 2023. Before that, he was executive director at Indian Bank.

Kumar rose through the ranks serving at various public-sector banks such as Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank. His experience includes heading the wholesale banking division, industrial finance branches and large corporate branches.



A chartered accountant by training, Kumar also is a postgraduate in commerce and a certified member of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.