BS BFSI Summit: From Doraiswamy to Tahilyani, meet life insurance experts

R Doraiswamy

Life Insurance Corporation of India







Anup Bagchi R Doraiswamy became managing director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in September 2023. A direct-recruit officer with over 30 years of experience across operations, marketing, technology and academics, he was appointed LIC executive director in 2022. Doraiswamy, a graduate from Institute of Actuaries of India, also completed a fellowship programme from the Insurance Institute of India. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Madurai Kamaraj University.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance







Naveen Tahilyani Anup Bagchi, who has been with the ICICI group since 1992, became the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in June 2023. In his three decades at the group, he has worked across retail banking, corporate banking and treasury. He was the executive director of ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023 and served as the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities from 2011 to 2016. He has represented the group in various regulatory committees of the Reserve Bank and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Bagchi holds a postgraduate degree from IIM Bangalore and an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur.

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company







Mahesh Balasubramanian Naveen Tahilyani is the managing director and chief executive of Tata AIA Life Insurance since 2020. He has over two decades of experience in financial services — across insurance, banking and asset management. He previously served as MD & CEO of Tata AIA from 2015 to 2018, leading the organisation’s transformation with a turnaround in vital metrics. He rejoined Tata AIA as MD & CEO after a brief stint at Axis Bank in a senior management role. Tahilyani holds an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad and a bachelor of technology from IIT Madras.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance





Vibha Padalkar HDFC Life Insurance Company

Vibha Padalkar, who joined HDFC Life Insurance in 2008, has been its managing director and chief executive since 2018. In 2022-23, she spearheaded the merger of Exide Life Insurance with HDFC Life Insurance. Earlier, as the ED & CFO of the insurer, she was instrumental in the listing of the company in 2017. Before her appointment at HDFC Life, she worked in various sectors, such as global business process management and global FMCG. Padalkar is a member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Mahesh Balasubramanian has been the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company since May 2021. He has 30 years of BFSI experience with exposure to retail assets, liabilities, investments, life insurance, general insurance, broking, credit policy, collections, underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management. Balasubramanian, who has served as the founder CEO of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in management studies.

of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.