close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

The government has instructed public sector banks (PSBs) to focus on written-off loans, a senior official said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Loans, Retail loans

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After being prodded by the Centre to expedite proceedings against defaulting borrowers, state-run banks are likely to launch a special drive to recover written-off loans, Economic Times reported.
The government has instructed public sector banks (PSBs) to focus on written-off loans and try to recover at least Rs 2 trillion in this fiscal year, a senior official told ET.

In the six years leading up to 2021-22, PSBs wrote off bad loans worth Rs 8.16 trillion from their books. In the first nine months of 2022-23, PSBs wrote off  Rs 90,958 crore of bad loans, RBI's latest data said.
The official further said that after consulting with their respective boards, the banks will determine their individual targets. We have only asked them to focus on this area, he added.

Another senior bank executive stated that while lenders would step up their efforts, some of these cases have been stalled in recovery tribunals and courts for a long time.
Banks only write off loans when recovery appears unlikely to occur soon. A write-off then frees up capital for the bank, allowing it to continue with the recovery process, he added.

Also Read

Unprofitable, growing bad assets: The tale of existential crisis at RRBs

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures

Urban Co-op Bank profiles improve on bad loan dip, better profitability

FM Sitharaman to review PSBs performance Sat amid financial crisis in West

YES Bank Q3 net down 80.7% at Rs 52 crore as ageing bad loan hurt

As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $2.1 billion to $584.2 billion

Rupee continues to make gains against dollar for 2nd consecutive month


Loan write-offs help to clean up and update balance sheets, but the borrower is still obligated to repay the loan. A loan write-off can also be deducted from income, allowing lenders to save tax.
In December 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that borrowers of written-off loans are still responsible for repayment and that efforts are being made to collect any outstanding debts from them.

"Write-off does not benefit the borrower," she said, adding that banks continue to pursue recovery actions started in written-off accounts through various available recovery mechanisms, such as filing a lawsuit in civil courts or debt recovery tribunals, filing cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and through the sale of non-performing assets.
In addition, Sitharaman said that under the board-approved staff accountability policy, action is taken against at-fault officials in situations where it is evidentially determined that they are to blame for non-compliance, flaws in the established systems and procedures, misconduct or non-adherence to the due-diligence standards.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India State run banks loans public sector banks PSBs BS Web Reports Bad loans in banks

First Published: May 01 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

RBI
3 min read
Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

Irdai asks insurance cos to lay down social media guidelines for employees

IRDAI
3 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $2.1 billion to $584.2 billion

forex
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

Irdai asks insurance cos to lay down social media guidelines for employees

IRDAI
3 min read

As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

RBI
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon