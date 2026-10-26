Go for personalised advice from entity with long-term stake: Harsh Roongta

Retail investors with adequate resources should always prefer financial advice that is personalised in nature, said Harsh Roongta, head of Fee-Only Investment Advisers LLP, a Sebi-registered investment adviser. He was participating in a fireside chat with Vedant Vachare at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit’s Smart Investor Arena in Mumbai on Monday.

A key prerequisite when selecting an adviser, according to Roongta, is that the individual should have a long-term stake in the relationship.

The biggest value addition that an adviser makes, according to him, is behavioural in nature. He offered the analogy of a personal fitness trainer to drive home his point. When a trainer rings the doorbell at 7 am, he nudges his client to get up and exercise. The trainer also encourages the client to put in extra effort, shares new developments, and removes flaws that may creep into the exercise routine. “An adviser provides similar encouragement, discipline and emotional support in financial matters,” said Roongta.

The adviser, according to Roongta, should aim for optimisation of returns rather than maximisation. “He should push you towards a plan that offers a higher probability of achieving a moderate return over the long term, rather than towards one that tries to maximise return but increases the risks,” he said.

Roongta conceded that customised advice takes considerable time and is hence expensive. “Its high cost has made personalised investment advice an elitist profession, despite advisers wanting to help more people,” he said.

When choosing an adviser, Roongta emphasised that it is critical to understand how much they earn from you and whether recommending one option over another will change their earnings.

“Knowing the remuneration model helps assess the quality of the advice you are likely to get," he said.

He vehemently opposed taking investment advice from bank relationship managers (RMs). One reason, according to him, is that the RM may no longer be there when you visit the branch the next time, which raises questions about their long-term stake in your well-being.

Roongta was also gung-ho about receiving advice from unregistered online advisers. “They are likely to provide generic, rather than customised advice. Who will determine whether the generic advice they are offering is suited to your circumstances?" he said.

An investor, in his view, should get a few things right before beginning their investment journey. “Repaying any outstanding loan should be the priority. Also obtain all the right types of insurance—term, health, critical illness and disability insurance,” he said.

Developing the habit of saving at least 20–30 per cent of income should be next on the priority list. Young investors should focus on saving instead of worrying about investment returns. “Returns on a small initial investment are unlikely to change your life, but the saving habit will,” he said.

Reiterating the point about not investing in equities before clearing off loans, he said that the interest rate on a home loan might be 7.5–8 per cent. “While equities can offer higher returns, the returns are not consistent. They could even be negative in some years. Just as you would not borrow to invest in equities, similarly, you should not invest in equities before you have repaid your loans," he said.

Finally, he emphasised the need for investors to get their expectations from their adviser right. “Do not expect an adviser to deliver higher returns while preventing losses when markets fall,” he said. He added that when investors have unrealistic expectations, they attract people who promise outcomes they cannot deliver.