Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Need GST Council-like bodies for infra growth: Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

Need GST Council-like bodies for infra growth: Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

Sinha says power sector requires ₹3 trn in funding over 5 years

Power sector needs ₹3 trillion in five years, long-term funding reforms critical, says Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha speaks at Business Standard Infrastructure Summit

BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council-like common platforms between states and the Centre in areas such as land clearances, power, and water to fast-track infrastructure projects to achieve double-digit growth going ahead, said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director of The Tata Power Company.
 
There is also a need for several policy interventions to overcome procedural and regulatory bottlenecks, Sinha said at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025 here on Thursday.
 
He said the country’s power sector alone requires around ₹3 trillion over the next five years. From the current gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6–7 per cent, he said, the country has the capability to grow up at around 8–10 per cent with a further push in the infrastructure sector. This, Sinha believed, is required while India will still be the fastest-growing economy for the next 10–20 years.
 
 
“I think there is so much more that needs to be done -- the speed at which legislations have to come and the speed at which the enforcement of those legislations have to happen,” Sinha said. “One great example that we have is the common GST Council. Possibly, you need a similar council for land clearances, power, water, and then only we will be able to see great speed at which we can transform and make a difference in the country,” he added.
 
According to Sinha, India has done well in the power sector, from having an installed capacity of around 100 gigawatts (Gw) in 2000 to around 490 Gw now. He opined that a similar improvement is visible in the solar sector, which has a total renewable target of 500 Gw by 2030. The sector grew to 115 Gw in 2025 from 5 Gw in 2015 and is poised to touch 290 Gw by 2030. The share of renewables now stands at 50 per cent.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Equities, rupee sparkle on 'double Diwali' promise; bonds flicker

consumer price index, e-Commerce

India's GST cuts to lift festive e-commerce sales by up to 20%: Executivespremium

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

UltraTech, ACC, Shree Cement surge up to 5%. Should you buy, hold or sell?

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

Two-slab 'Next Gen GST' to pay way for single tax rate by 2047: Centre

Goods and Services Tax, GST

GST revamp brings price cuts on ACs, mobiles. Check full list of items

 
“That is a huge improvement,” he said. However, the growth is minimal compared to China, he added. Last year, when India added 30 Gw of renewable capacity, China did 400 Gw. “This year, in the first six months, China added 212 Gw. That is the type of capacity addition that is happening. That is the type of change and transformation. We are talking about 490 Gw and they are talking about 2,500 Gw. In terms of population, we are virtually the same. There is no reason why we should not do it,” Sinha added.
 
Further highlighting regulatory bottlenecks, he said: “I think there is a huge necessity to de-bottleneck some of these things. We cannot have an economy that is flourishing and growing at a fast pace with the legislature and regulatory framework not supporting it.”
 
Highlighting the funding requirement, Sinha batted for lower cost of funding, as the country has one of the highest rates in the world. He also advocated opening up restrictions on the insurance sector for funding, equity holding or financing.
 
“You have the Canadians and others from Europe and the UK who come into funding over here. Our insurers are not allowed to do it, and they are sitting on a huge pile of cash with them. I think there is a necessity to open up some of the channels,” he suggested.
 
Putting a case for green energy, Sinha said one major issue with India’s power ecosystem is its dependence still on diesel for around 90 Gw of power, along with the agriculture sector’s reliance on diesel generators. “I think that is a waste. There is no reason why we should have diesel power,” he added.
 
He said the next 10–20 years are likely to be the golden period for India, as the country needs a lot of work to do in the infrastructure sector. “India consumes around 1,400 units of power annually, of which the consumption is around 100 units in villages. Around 100 units means we consume only around 8–9 units a month. That is not what we expect as nearly 40 per cent of our population is staying in villages,” Sinha noted.

More From This Section

Union minister Sonowal

BS Infrastructure Summit highlights: Average container dwell time improved to 3 days, says minister

Sarbananda Sonowal

We are going to become world's no 1 economy by 2047: Sonowal at BS Infra

BS infra summit fossil panel

Fossil fuels will not disappear soon, say experts at BS Infra Summit

Vaishali Nigam Sinha (Co-Founder, ReNew), Prashant Choubey (President, Avaada Group), and Gauri Singh [Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)] speak at Business Standard Infrastructure Summit

Finance, transmission, storage key to renewable future: Experts at BS Infra

Nitin gadkari

AI key to India's infrastructure future: Nitin Gadkari at BS Infra Summit

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Council Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha Tata Power bs events

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon