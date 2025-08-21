BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: New Delhi hosts first Business Standard Infrastructure Summit today
BS Web Team New Delhi
BS Infrastructure Summit 2025 LIVE updates: The first edition of the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit will be held in the capital on Thursday with three Union ministers set to headline the event. Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will share insights on India’s infrastructure sector, outlining both its opportunities and challenges.
The summit, themed “India Builds: For Growth & Green”, will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, and global experts to discuss the country’s infrastructure roadmap for a sustainable and developed Bharat.
Organised at the Taj Mahal Hotel, the day-long event will feature six sessions covering roads, shipping, airports, power, renewable energy, aviation, and logistics. The discussions will span critical themes including funding models for Viksit Bharat, the future of clean energy, and the evolving landscape of transport and logistics.
10:33 AM
10:25 AM
10:21 AM
Top industry leaders to join Business Standard Infrastructure Summit
The event will host some of the biggest names of the infrastructure sector including Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport; Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport; Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power; Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES; Amit Singh, Head of Business, South Asia & Middle East, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL); and Kapil Mahajan, CITO, Allcargo Logistics.
10:06 AM
Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025 to begin soon
Topics : BS Special Business Standard infrastructure
First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST