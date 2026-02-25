Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
R&D-linked incentives to drive India's high-end manufacturing push

R&D-linked incentives to drive India's high-end manufacturing push

India's focus should be on developing expertise in achieving the required mineral purity levels and strengthening its chemical engineering capabilities

Kollareddy Ramachandra, chief executive officer of Midwest

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 25 2026 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Research and development (R&D)-linked incentives remain a crucial gap in India’s push toward high-end manufacturing, Kollareddy Ramachandra, chief executive officer of Midwest, said on Wednesday.
 
The impetus for R&D in high-end manufacturing must primarily come from the central government, which is currently working on the issue, said Ramachandra in a session titled ‘India’s high tech manufacturing prospects’ moderated by Vikas Dhoot at Business Standard.
 
High-end manufacturing refers to the production of technologically advanced products such as semiconductor chips, aerospace components, robotics, defence systems, among others.
 
Weighing in on the subject, Abhishek Singh, senior VP – defence (India & SE Asia), Rolls-Royce, said both Centre and state governments would play an equal role in boosting growth of the sector. The state governments have supported the sector in several ways including land allocation, skilling, among others, he added.
 
 
“With the current geopolitical environment, we have realised that it is becoming important to become self-reliant in order to ensure we have that level of strategic autonomy. In high-end manufacturing, we have seen tremendous growth in recent years,” added Singh.

Barring a few minerals, India has an abundance of rare earth minerals, said Ramachandra. India’s focus should be on developing expertise in achieving the required mineral purity levels and strengthening its chemical engineering capabilities, he added.
 
“India has a lot of rare earth minerals. Today, China is producing 60,000 tonnes of rare earth oxides, India is producing 500 tonnes and global requirement is 75,000 tonnes. India can meet 25 per cent of global demand (for rare earth) going forward. We are also working on that,” said Ramachandra.
 
India needs to tailor its manufacturing sector to align with the resources available within the country. “We don’t have a lot of lithium, but we have silica. You can replace a lot of lithium with silica. We know the resources we have; we just need to work on technologies related to that,” said Ramachandra.
 
Emphasising the financing required for the sector, Tushar Vikram, CEO of Mashreq Bank, said investors across the world see India as a credible source for investment amid geopolitical unrest. “India has been better in handling global turbulence. There is confidence in India because of its resilience. We have signed a number of trade deals. It has been a turbulent time for everybody, but India has been better placed,” said Vikram.
 
The government policies and initiatives such as production-linked incentives (PLI) are the biggest enablers for high-end manufacturing in India, he noted.
 
The Indian government has introduced a PLI scheme to scale up value-added manufacturing in the country, especially in sectors such as electronics, telecom products, electric vehicles, and batteries, among others. The government aims to raise manufacturing’s share in gross domestic product (GDP) to 25 per cent from the current 15–17 per cent. To achieve the goal, India is investing heavily to build semiconductor chips, advanced packaging, and essential technologies to ensure self-reliance.
 

Topics : Research and development BS Manthan manufacturing

Feb 25 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

