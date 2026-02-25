Focusing on data centres, backward integration in solar supply chain: Sinha

Renewable energy company ReNew will focus on capturing the huge business opportunities presented by the growth of data centre demand in India, apart from further integrating backward into the solar power supply chain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Sumant Sinha said today. He also said the company will seriously consider entering the nuclear energy sector in future once more clarity is achieved on specific areas.

Speaking at Manthan 2026, a flagship event initiative of Business Standard here, Sinha said three factors are currently driving investors’ optimism in the Indian renewable energy space, including a receptive government, policy planners’ focus on grid management, and the trend of large corporates increasingly supporting clean energy capacity creation.

“Many more and large corporates are today executing capacity and a lot more people are raising capital. That momentum is definitely showing up on the financing side too. The country executed 18 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy capacity two years ago. Last year (2024), that number went up to 25–30 GW, and in 2025, that number stood at 50 GW. That means we are actually scaling up very rapidly now, and we are likely to start going further at the rate of 60–65 GW from this point on,” Sinha said.

He said data centres are definitely going to be a very exciting opportunity for the company because of India’s advantage of a single national grid and a vibrant and large-sized domestic IPP industry. “This opportunity can help India become an exporter of energy as it moves forward. We are now seeing a lot more conversations happening on setting up large data centres. For us, the least that we will do is to be a clean power supplier to these data centres, and for data centres, it will be much cheaper to buy power from us rather than buying from the discoms. In addition, we will see what other kinds of partnership opportunities there are,” he said.

When it comes to forward integration, ReNew will also look at business opportunities in areas like green hydrogen and green ammonia, apart from data centres. “Apart from our core IPP business, where we build and operate wind farms, solar farms, and battery systems, and round-the-clock power solutions, we are also present in solar panel and solar cell manufacturing. We are also going to backward integrate into wafers and ingots and, depending on government policy, perhaps into polysilicon as well. So that is something we are looking at,” Sinha said.

In future, ReNew will seriously consider entering the nuclear energy industry, Sinha said. “Nuclear is coming up in a big way in five to seven years from now. We see ourselves as a supplier of clean energy to India, and we will be doing whatever works within that framework,” he said.

Sinha also suggested that the government should look at tweaking the design of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar modules. He said the PLI benefit given to manufacturers as a cost reduction was too small to actually help manufacturers. He said the industry is currently discussing the issues with the ministry on the scheme to make it more efficient.

He also said a host of reform initiatives have pushed the domestic renewable energy industry forward. Alluding to India’s path of electrification through clean energy, Sinha said India’s move towards electricity is much more advanced than most other countries that have gone through the same development paradigm. This is because India is electrifying its energy system relatively faster at a low per capita income level, leading to lower emissions per capita.