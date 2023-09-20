close
Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Indian won 3-2 (25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15) in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.

Asian Games India Volleyball

Asian Games India Volleyball

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Indian men's volleyball team on Wednesday stunned last edition silver winner South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and reach the knock-out stage of the Asian Games.
Indian won 3-2 (25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15) in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.
India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group.

Check all news on Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou here

Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai emerged as the star performers for India, helping their side to score several crucial points.
India will either play Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round.
India had won their last medal in the 1986 edition (bronze). In the last edition in Indonesia, the country had finished at the 12th spot.

 

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

