close
Sensex (-0.94%)
66962.92 -633.92
Nifty (-0.96%)
19940.10 -193.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.20%)
40576.90 -81.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.73%)
5807.85 -42.55
Nifty Bank (-1.33%)
45370.35 -609.50
Heatmap

Asiad 2023: Well prepared Indian women's hockey team leaves for Hangzhou

The Indian women's hockey team is well prepared and will look to seal an Olympic berth with a good show at the Asian Games, said skipper Savita ahead of the side's departure for Hangzhou, China

India women's hockey team. Photo:X

India women's hockey team. Photo:X

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian women's hockey team is well prepared and will look to seal an Olympic berth with a good show at the Asian Games, said skipper Savita ahead of the side's departure for Hangzhou, China.
The Indian women's hockey team, which is placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Singapore, left for China on Tuesday night.

Also Read: Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings
The quadrennial event gets underway in Hangzhou on September 23.
India will open their campaign at the prestigious event against Singapore on September 27.
Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are placed in Pool B. The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the semifinals.
The gold medal winning team will directly qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 latest news: Rowing team starts their campaign on a high

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

Asiad 2023: Indian men beat Cambodia 3-0 to begin volleyball campaign

Asiad 2023: Shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency with Paris 2024 in mind

Asiad 2023: Atanu Das takes lead as recurve archers aim to shake off 'jinx'

Asian Games 2023 latest news: Rowing team starts their campaign on a high

Asian Games 2023 football: China thrash under-prepared and jaded India 1-5

"We have had a long and strenuous National Camp where we worked on all the areas where we need to improve. We have formulated our strategies as per our strengths and we have studied our opponents as well, thoroughly to understand their styles of play," Savita said in a release.
"We hope to have a good tournament and get positive results. Our target is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and so we are aware of the importance of the tournament and what we need to do to achieve our goals."

The women's team includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Deep Grace Ekka, Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, and Udita form the defence line, while Sushila Chanu, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sonika, and Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke constitute India's midfield.
Deepika, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Katariya have been included in the team as forwards.
"The good thing for us is that we have a blend of experience and youth among our ranks. All the players are eager to display their best, and are in their best frame of mind to showcase their talents on the field, vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka said.
"We know we have some strong teams in our pool, but all of us see this as an opportunity to showcase how much we have grown as a team and individuals over the past year. We know we would have to adjust to the surroundings quickly, and we are prepared to do that to ensure we can completely focus on our game," she added.
After the opening match, India will face Malaysia on September 29, Korea on October 1 and Hong Kong China on October 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Asian Games Indian hockey Hockey

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon