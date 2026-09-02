Asian Games 2026: Why cricket's accommodation plan is under scrutiny

The 2026 Asian Games are 17 days away, but cricket's accommodation arrangements have come under scrutiny amid a wider capacity challenge facing the Games.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) had planned accommodation for up to 15,000 people under the Host City Contract, while more than 17,000 athletes and officials ultimately registered before the July deadline. AINAGOC subsequently said certain team officials would arrange their own accommodation through their National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and AINAGOC later said all registered athletes and officials had been provided Games-appropriate accommodation.

For cricket, there is an additional logistical factor. The OCA's accommodation plan placed cricket athletes in hotels in Nagoya, while their competition venue is Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, outside central Nagoya. The Japan Cricket Association (JCA), in a recent statement, has also said that participating teams can make their own hotel arrangements if they wish to do so.

What is the actual controversy?

The immediate concerns around cricket relate to accommodation, travel logistics and facilities at the competition venue. The Indian Express reported that Pakistan raised concerns at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, with India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also involved in the discussions. The concerns reportedly included hotel accommodation, travel to the venue, the hybrid playing surface and player facilities.

The venue itself is a remodelled baseball facility. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Korogi Sports Park was completed in late March and hosted six matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in May, giving it an international cricket test before the Asian Games.

ALSO READ: India's Asiad 2026 campaign suffers another doping blow; cases rise to 12 The JCA has defended the preparations. In a conversation with news agency PTI, JCA CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji said AINAGOC and the ACC had worked together on the arrangements for more than a year. He said cricket teams had been offered hotel accommodation but were also free to make their own arrangements.

Where is the cricket venue for Asian Games 2026?

Cricket will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture. AINAGOC's official venue information lists the facility as the cricket venue for the Games.

The venue was developed for the Asian Games after Aichi was found not to have a suitable cricket ground. The ICC reported that the remodelled facility is about 20 km from central Nagoya and features a hybrid pitch square. Temporary stands are also being added for the Asian Games.

Miyaji said Japan had about 17 months to prepare the facility after cricket's inclusion in the Games programme became firm, with AINAGOC working with the ACC on its development.

No Games Village for Asian Games 2026

Unlike many previous Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 does not have a conventional Athletes' Village.

According to the OCA, AINAGOC decided against building a traditional village because of construction and labour costs, as well as concerns over selling the apartments after the Games in a region facing population decline.

Instead, accommodation has been spread across hotels, temporary facilities and a cruise ship in several locations.

How authorities responded to the issue

AINAGOC's response to the accommodation pressure came as participant numbers rose beyond the original capacity.

In its August 28 statement, AINAGOC said it had arranged accommodation capable of accommodating up to 15,000 people under the Host City Contract. With the number of participants expected to exceed that figure, certain team officials were to arrange their own accommodation through their respective NOCs. The OCA notified the NOCs about the arrangement on August 24, followed by an AINAGOC briefing on August 26.

On August 29, the OCA and AINAGOC said more than 17,000 athletes and officials who had registered before the July Entry by Name deadline had been provided Games-appropriate accommodation.

For cricket, Miyaji said teams had been offered hotel accommodation through the Games arrangements but could also choose to book their own hotels.

He also defended the venue, saying it combines temporary and permanent facilities, with toilets provided in the player area.

How the Asian Games accommodation system works

The absence of a single Athletes' Village means Aichi-Nagoya is using a decentralised accommodation model.

The OCA initially planned 70 accommodation facilities across Nagoya, Aichi and other prefectures, with locations linked partly to competition venues. By April 2025, the plan covered five clusters and 30 accommodation formats across Aichi, Tokyo, Shizuoka, Gifu and Osaka.

One of the most distinctive elements is the use of a cruise ship as a floating Athletes' Village. The Costa Serena is planned to accommodate about 4,600 athletes and officials at Nagoya Port, while another 2,400 people are to stay in 400 temporary villas at Garden Pier.

Cricket, however, was specifically placed in the Nagoya hotel group rather than either of these accommodation facilities.

What was the original accommodation plan for cricketers?

The OCA's April 30, 2025, accommodation update specifically listed cricket athletes among the sports staying in hotels in Nagoya. Men's and women's football, badminton and softball were also included in the same group.

The document shows that organiser-provided hotel accommodation was part of the planned arrangement for cricket. The subsequent increase in participant numbers changed the wider accommodation picture, with AINAGOC later involving NOCs in arranging accommodation for certain team officials.

For cricket, the geographic issue remains relevant because the competition venue is in Nisshin, while the planned hotel accommodation is in Nagoya.

Who is responsible for booking the hotels?

AINAGOC is responsible for the Games' accommodation arrangements, working within the framework set by the OCA and in coordination with participating NOCs.

AINAGOC also has a commercial accommodation service provider. In 2025, it signed an official partnership agreement with JTB covering travel, personnel accommodation and related services. The agreement runs through December 31, 2026.

The NOCs have a more direct role under the revised arrangements. AINAGOC's August 28 statement said certain team officials would arrange their own accommodation through their respective NOCs because the number of participants exceeded the original 15,000-person accommodation capacity.

For cricket specifically, Miyaji said the ACC had been discussing accommodation with AINAGOC for a long time.

The JCA has been involved in Japanese cricket and venue development but is not responsible for the overall Games accommodation system.

Why is accommodation an issue for the Asian Games 2026?

The issue stems from the difference between the Games' original accommodation capacity and the final number of participants.

The Host City Contract provided for accommodation for up to 15,000 people. The number of registered athletes and officials subsequently crossed 17,000, prompting AINAGOC to involve NOCs in arranging accommodation for certain team officials.

The OCA and AINAGOC later said all 17,000-plus registered athletes and officials had been provided Games-appropriate accommodation.

For cricket, the situation has an additional logistical dimension because the sport's athletes were allocated hotels in Nagoya, while matches are being played in Nisshin. Hotel location and travel therefore form part of the teams' preparations.

What does that mean for cricket?

The current arrangement gives participating cricket teams two options: use the hotel accommodation provided through the Games arrangements or make their own arrangements.

Miyaji has confirmed that teams are free to choose the latter.

For teams considering alternative accommodation, location is important because the competition venue is outside central Nagoya. Room availability, group capacity and transport would also need to be considered.

The venue has already hosted international cricket. The ICC reported that Korogi Sports Park staged six matches during the Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in May, providing an early competitive test ahead of the Games.

Who is responsible for organising cricket at the Asian Games?

Cricket's organisation involves several bodies with different responsibilities.

The OCA is the governing body for the Asian Games, while AINAGOC is responsible for local Games operations, including venues and accommodation. The ACC handles continental cricket coordination and has been involved with AINAGOC in cricket-specific preparations.

The ICC and ICC East Asia-Pacific are associated with cricket at the Games. The JCA has been involved in developing Japanese cricket infrastructure and local engagement, while participating NOCs represent their national delegations and have a role in accommodation arrangements.

JTB is the official Games partner for personnel accommodation and related travel services.

The responsibilities are therefore divided between Games-level operations, cricket-specific coordination and delegation-level arrangements.

What are the alternative booking options for the cricket teams?

According to Booking.com, 11 properties are listed for the relevant Asian Games period, comprising one five-star property and 10 three-star properties, with no four-star property among the listings.

The five-star option is The Tower Hotel Nagoya, listed about 12.8 km from Korogi Sports Park. The three-star properties include KOKO Hotel Nagoya Sakae South, Hotel Livemax Nagoya Kanayama, SONO Moon Nagoya, AB Hotel Komaki, AB Hotel Tokai Otagawa, G Hotel Ichinomiya – Hotel & Resorts, AB Hotel Ichinomiya, AB Hotel Kani, AB Hotel Kakamigahara and AB Hotel Gifu.

The Tower Hotel Nagoya is among the closer options listed and the only five-star property in the group, given its distance from the venue. However, for a delegation, room availability, group capacity and transport would also serve as important factors in hotel selection.

How have cricket boards reacted to the issue?

According to media reports, concerns regarding accommodation have not been limited to just one team. According to a report from The Indian Express, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was the first to raise the issue at an ACC meeting, after which representatives of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan discussed the venue and accommodation arrangements. Following those discussions, the ACC was expected to send representatives to inspect both the cricket venue and the players' accommodation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also followed up on the concerns with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and AINAGOC.