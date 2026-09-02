ACB incorporates advanced broadcast tech for Afghanistan-India T20Is

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is set to bring a major technological upgrade to the broadcast of its three-match T20I series against India in New Delhi, with the production designed around FIFA World Cup-level standards.

The series, scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, will feature a 30-camera setup, AI-stabilised point-of-view cameras, volumetric free-viewpoint technology, ultra-motion cameras, augmented reality and real-time player tracking according to a press release from Afghanistan Cricket Borad (ACB). ITW Universe has been mandated to deliver the production, with a direction team featuring FIFA World Cup expertise. The initiative aims to make the bilateral series more immersive for viewers.

30-camera setup to offer more angles

The production will use a 30-camera setup, allowing the broadcast team to capture the action from significantly more perspectives.

Among the additions are AI-stabilised POV cameras, designed to provide first-person-style views while using stabilisation technology to keep footage smooth even when the camera is moving. The approach can give viewers perspectives closer to what a player or umpire might experience.

ALSO READ: India announces squad for Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah, Nitish included An advanced Spidercam system will also add moving aerial perspectives, allowing cameras to travel above and around the playing area rather than relying only on fixed positions.

Free-viewpoint technology to create 3D replays

One of the biggest innovations will be volumetric free-viewpoint technology. The system uses multiple synchronised cameras positioned around the playing area to capture the action from different angles. Software then processes those feeds to reconstruct a three-dimensional representation of the scene.

That allows broadcasters to effectively place a virtual camera at different points around the action for replays, creating perspectives that would not be possible with a conventional single camera. Similar free-viewpoint systems work by synchronising multiple camera feeds and processing them to generate video from an arbitrary viewpoint.

For cricket, this could provide new ways of examining moments such as a batter's shot, a catch, a run-out or a dismissal.

Ultra-motion cameras for forensic replays

The series will also feature dedicated ultra-motion cameras capable of capturing action at 600 frames per second or higher.

At those speeds, broadcasters can slow down events that occur in fractions of a second, such as the exact point of bat-ball contact, an edge, a stump being broken or a fielder completing a difficult catch.

The technology is expected to produce highly detailed replays, allowing viewers to examine crucial moments frame by frame.

AR and player tracking to explain tactics

Another major feature will be the integration of augmented reality with real-time player tracking.

The production will use Quidich Innovation Labs' Spatio system, which combines a stabilised drone feed with broadcast-grade AR and optical player tracking. This allows graphics to be placed within the live playing environment rather than simply appearing as conventional overlays.

For viewers, this can mean visualisations of field placements, player positions and tactical patterns. Real-time tracking systems can map where players are positioned and how they are moving, giving audiences a clearer understanding of how a field is set and how players respond during different phases of an innings.

FIFA World Cup experience comes to cricket

The production team will also bring experience from football's biggest stage. Jamie Oakford, who has directed FIFA World Cup matches since 2002, including the 2014 World Cup final, will lead the production direction for the series. The setup is being positioned as the first bilateral cricket series to be produced to full FIFA World Cup host-broadcast standards.

The idea is to move beyond traditional cricket coverage and use cinematic storytelling, advanced camera movement and technology-driven replays to give viewers a more immersive presentation.

Fan-powered sight screen adds a green element

The technology push will extend beyond the television production. As part of its Go-Green initiative, the sight screen will be powered using kinetic energy generated by spectators pedalling at cycle stations inside the stadium.

The concept turns energy generated through fan participation into a functional part of the match-day setup. The initiative combines a sustainability message with fan engagement while creating another interactive element around the series.

ACB aims to raise the standard for bilateral cricket

The Afghanistan Cricket Board's initiative is intended to make the New Delhi series more than a conventional bilateral contest. By combining advanced cameras, 3D-style free-viewpoint replays, AR, player tracking, ultra-slow motion and interactive sustainability initiatives, ACB and ITW Universe are seeking to create a broadcast experience closer to that of major global sporting events.