Asian Games women's Kabaddi: India beat Nepal 61-17; assured of Silver





Check Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates of India events on October 6 here Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women's kabaddi event here on Friday.

India, the last edition's runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.

Overall, India inflicted five all-out in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women's kabaddi at the continental showpiece.







The Indian Kabaddi Women's Team showed their dominance against Nepal with an incredible scoreline of 61-17, securing their spot in the FINALS!



With this victory, India is assured at least a Silver. Now, we're all set for an epic final showdown!

