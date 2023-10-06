close
Asian Games women's Kabaddi: India beat Nepal 61-17; assured of Silver

India, the last edition's runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.

India women's kabaddi team

India women's kabaddi team

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women's kabaddi event here on Friday.

Check Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates of India events on October 6 here
India, the last edition's runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.
Overall, India inflicted five all-out in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women's kabaddi at the continental showpiece.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Kabaddi

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon