Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

Seven-time champions India on Thursday set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan in the men's kabaddi competition after topping their group following an unbeaten run in the Asian Games here.

India first thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 to enter the semifinals and assure a medal and then notched up a 56-28 win over Japan in their last league match to top group A.

India will next face Pakistan, who finished second in Group B.

Against Chinese Taipei, India inflicted three all-outs on their opponents while the raiders notched four bonus points.

The Indians led Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points as against their opponent's 15 in the second period.

Chinese Taipei also made an all-out on the Indian team.

Later in the day, India led by 24 points at halftime against Japan.

Nitin Rawal and Nitesh Kumar combined to take down Japan captain Gayro Kono before Aslam stole a touchpoint.

In kabaddi, the two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals since the 2010 edition at Guangzhou.

India were bronze medallist in the 2018 edition in Jakarta.