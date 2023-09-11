Vithya Ramraj misses PT Usha's record in 400mh by 1/100th of a second

Tamil Nadu's Asian Games-bound R Vithya Ramraj came agonisingly close to breaking the legendary PT Usha's 39-year-old women's 400m hurdles record as she clocked 55.43 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix 5 here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Vithya's time was just one hundredth of a second less than Usha's 55.42 which she had clocked while finishing fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

It's the second longest standing national record.

Usha is currently serving as the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Also Read World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history World Athletics 2023, IND vs PAK in javelin throw: Neeraj, Nadeem eye glory World Athletics 2023 highlights, Neeraj Chopra (88.77m) enters final Sreeshankar wins silver at Asian Athletics C'ships, qualifies for Olympics Women's Ashes 2023: Viewership, attendance records shattered in England Shouldn't expect much from PV Sindhu at Asian Games warns Vimal Kumar AFI looking to add 15 more athletes to its already announced 65-member team Indian hockey team doesn't want to leave China with regrets: Abhishek Ruturaj Gaikwad attends practice session in Pune to prepare for Asian Games 43-member Indian rowing contingent leaves for Asiad 2023 in Hangzhou