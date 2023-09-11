Confirmation

Vithya Ramraj misses PT Usha's record in 400mh by 1/100th of a second

Tamil Nadu's Asian Games-bound R Vithya Ramraj came agonisingly close to breaking the legendary PT Usha's 39-year-old women's 400m hurdles record as she clocked 55.43 seconds during Indian Grand Prix

Vithya Ramaraj almost breaks PT Usha's record. Photo: X

Vithya Ramaraj almost breaks PT Usha's record. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Tamil Nadu's Asian Games-bound R Vithya Ramraj came agonisingly close to breaking the legendary PT Usha's 39-year-old women's 400m hurdles record as she clocked 55.43 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix 5 here on Monday.
The 24-year-old Vithya's time was just one hundredth of a second less than Usha's 55.42 which she had clocked while finishing fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
It's the second longest standing national record.
Usha is currently serving as the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games athletics Indian sports

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

