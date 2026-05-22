FIFA WC 2026: Check Germany's full schedule, squad and team preview here

After disappointing back-to-back exits in the group stage at recent major tournaments, Germany national football team enter this summer’s World Cup under pressure to rediscover the winning identity that once made them one of international football’s most feared sides. The return of Manuel Neuer into the squad has also boosted their credentials even further this year and things are looking on the up for Julian Naaglesman.

With four World Cup trophies to their name, Germany remain among the most successful nations in football history. However, since lifting the title in 2014, Die Mannschaft have struggled to deliver on the biggest stage, raising questions about the team’s ability to compete with the world’s elite.

Now, a new generation led by Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz has the opportunity to change that narrative. Drawn alongside Ecuador, Ivory Coast and Curaçao in the group stage, Julian Nagelsmann’s side will view the group as a strong chance to build momentum and confidence early in the tournament.

Germany’s road to qualification was not entirely smooth, beginning with a surprising 2-0 defeat to Slovakia. But the team responded impressively, winning their next five matches while scoring 16 goals and conceding only once. Rising striker Nick Woltemade played a key role with four goals as Germany comfortably topped their qualifying group.

Germany's Group E in FIFA World Cup 2026

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Will Die Mannschaft bounce back this year?

Jamal Musiala is expected to be the driving force behind Germany’s attack at the tournament. Known for his close control, vision and ability to unlock defences in tight spaces, the attacking midfielder will play a crucial role in creating chances for Die Mannschaft.

His movement between the lines and composure under pressure make him one of Germany’s most dangerous players in the final third. Germany will also be relieved to have Musiala fully fit again after recovering from the serious leg and ankle injury he suffered during last year’s Club World Cup.

Nick Woltemade has rapidly emerged as one of Germany’s most exciting young attackers. After earning a high-profile move to Newcastle United, the forward has gained wider attention for his technical quality, intelligent movement and finishing ability. Many international opponents are yet to witness his full potential, making him a player capable of surprising teams on the world stage.

Germany schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule Fixture Date Venue Germany national football team vs. Curaçao national football team Sunday, June 14 NRG Stadium Germany national football team vs. Ivory Coast national football team Saturday, June 20 BMO Field Ecuador national football team vs. Germany national football team Thursday, June 25 MetLife Stadium

Germany’s Key Strengths

One of Germany’s biggest advantages lies in the fluidity and versatility of their attacking players. Stars like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz can operate in multiple positions, giving the team tactical flexibility during matches. Their ability to adapt to different systems and switch roles seamlessly makes Germany unpredictable in attack.

Germany’s Main Weaknesses

Despite their creative quality, Germany still lack a consistent clinical goalscorer capable of finishing chances regularly in high-pressure moments. Squad depth is another concern, with the bench not carrying the same level of quality as some of the tournament favourites. Injuries or poor form among key players could therefore become a major issue during the competition.