FIFA WC 2026: Check Portugal's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Portugal enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup with strong ambition and a sense of destiny, as this tournament is widely expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance on the global stage. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be hoping to end his legendary World Cup journey by lifting the trophy in what could be a fairytale farewell.

Unlike previous editions, Portugal arrive with one of their most balanced and complete squads in recent memory. Under Roberto Martínez, the Seleção das Quinas now boast a well-rounded unit featuring elite talent across every department. The supporting cast includes PSG duo Vitinha and João Neves, along with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, forming a midfield capable of competing with the best in the world.

Portugal’s confidence is further boosted by their status as reigning UEFA Nations League champions, underlining their recent success on the international stage. There is a growing belief that this could finally be the year they reach their first-ever World Cup final.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Spain's full schedule, squad and team preview here They begin their campaign against DR Congo at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 17, a fixture they will be expected to control as they look to build early momentum.

Decent qualification campaign

Portugal finished their qualification journey with a record of 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, scoring 20 goals and conceding 7. Cristiano Ronaldo once again led the scoring charts with 5 goals, while João Cancelo and Nélson Semedo contributed creatively with 2 assists each.

The campaign started strongly with three consecutive wins, placing them at the top of their group. However, a dip in form saw them drop points in the following two matches, putting pressure on their final game. Roberto Martínez’s side responded emphatically, dismantling Armenia 9-1 in a dominant display that sealed qualification in style.

Portugal's Group K in FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Ronaldo's final chance at World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo enters what is expected to be his final World Cup at the age of 41, now also known for his off-field influence but still widely regarded as the greatest goalscorer in modern football history. Despite his age, he remains a decisive presence for Portugal, driven by the pursuit of World Cup glory and the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. Fans can still expect him to deliver moments of brilliance and continue doing what he has always done best, performing on the biggest stage.

Meanwhile, João Neves represents Portugal’s next generation. Having been just 17 and watching the previous World Cup from home, he now plays a vital role at Paris Saint-Germain. Nicknamed the “little guy,” he has developed into an intelligent and composed midfielder who quietly dictates the flow of games and provides crucial balance in Portugal’s engine room.

Portugal schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal schedule Fixture Date Venue Portugal vs DR Congo Wednesday, June 17 NRG Stadium Portugal vs Uzbekistan Tuesday, June 23 NRG Stadium Colombia vs Portugal Saturday, June 27 Hard Rock Stadium

Portugal Strengths

Portugal operate in a possession-based 4-2-3-1 system under Roberto Martínez, with a clear attack-first mentality. Their biggest strength lies in a world-class midfield capable of controlling tempo, dominating possession, and dictating the rhythm of matches. Once they establish control, they can move the ball quickly and efficiently, creating dangerous attacking transitions. The presence of lethal goalscorers further enhances their ability to convert dominance into goals, making them a constant threat in the final third.

Portugal Weaknesses

Despite their attacking quality, Portugal’s main concern is defensive instability. The team is often vulnerable at the back and can be too easily broken down, leading to avoidable goals conceded. Another issue is inconsistency in wide areas, where wingers can struggle to maintain form and impact across matches. These defensive lapses and fluctuating performances on the flanks can disrupt their overall balance, especially against top-tier opposition.

Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Yet to be announced