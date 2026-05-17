FIFA WC 2026: Check Netherlands' full schedule, squad and team preview here

The Netherlands once again enter the FIFA World Cup carrying the weight of history and expectation as they continue their pursuit of a first-ever world title. Despite producing some of football’s greatest legends, including Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, and Dennis Bergkamp, the Oranje have repeatedly fallen agonisingly short on the biggest stage.

Now under Ronald Koeman, the Dutch arrive at the 2026 World Cup with another talented squad determined to finally break the country’s long-standing curse. While the current generation may lack the iconic attacking superstars of previous eras, the Netherlands still possess quality across the pitch and remain one of Europe’s strongest contenders heading into the tournament.

The Oranje enjoyed an unbeaten qualification campaign, recording six wins and two draws while scoring 27 goals and conceding just four. Memphis Depay finished as the team’s leading scorer with eight goals, while both Depay and Cody Gakpo shared the assist lead with four each.

The Netherlands begin their World Cup campaign against Japan, immediately facing a difficult test in their quest to finally make history.

Netherlands' Group F in FIFA World Cup 2026

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Netherlands looking to get past the semis this year

Memphis Depay heads into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the Netherlands’ most experienced and influential players. The veteran forward became the Oranje’s all-time leading scorer during qualification after netting eight goals, once again proving his importance at international level. Although his club performances in recent seasons have not always matched his earlier standards, the 32-year-old continues to deliver consistently whenever he represents the national team and remains a major attacking threat for Ronald Koeman’s side.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Belgium's full schedule, squad and team preview here Meanwhile, Micky van de Ven is emerging as one of the breakout stars of this Dutch squad. After playing only a limited role at Euro 2024, the defender is now expected to start regularly at the World Cup. Known for his explosive pace and powerful forward runs from the back, Van de Ven could become one of the tournament’s standout defenders.

Netherlands schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 Netherlands schedule Fixture Date Venue Netherlands vs. Japan Sunday, June 14 AT&T Stadium Netherlands vs. Sweden Saturday, June 20 NRG Stadium Tunisia vs. Netherlands Thursday, June 25 Arrowhead Stadium

Netherlands Strengths

The Netherlands are expected to operate in a hybrid 4-2-3-1 system under Ronald Koeman, combining possession-based football with a more direct attacking approach when required. Staying true to the nation’s “Total Football” philosophy, the Oranje aim to control games through fluid passing sequences and intelligent movement, particularly against weaker opposition.

One of their biggest strengths lies in midfield, where technically gifted players like Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, and Tijjani Reijnders provide creativity, composure, and control. Defensively, the Dutch also possess strong and dynamic centre-backs capable of handling high-pressure situations while contributing comfortably in possession.

Netherlands Weaknesses

Despite their quality in midfield and defence, the Netherlands still have concerns in attack heading into the tournament. The lack of reliable depth at centre-forward remains a major issue, with the team lacking a truly elite goalscoring presence capable of consistently deciding matches at the highest level.

The wide areas have also been inconsistent throughout recent campaigns. The absence of Xavi Simons due to a serious ACL injury has further weakened the Dutch attack, removing one of their most creative and unpredictable offensive players ahead of the World Cup.

Netherlands squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Preliminary squad: Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs

Defenders: Lutsharel Geertruida, Jeremie Frimpong, Denzel Dumfries, Jurrien Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Stefan de Vrij, Micky van de Ven, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Kees Smit, Quinten Timber, Frenkie de Jong, Luciano Valente

Forwards: Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst