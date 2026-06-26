Friday, June 26, 2026 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador through to Ro32, beat heavyweights Germany 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador through to Ro32, beat heavyweights Germany 2-1

Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Ecuador

Ecuador

AP East Rutherford (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Germany, which clinched first place in Group E with victories in its first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sane's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute. 

Plata scored after a corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodriguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about the grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.

 

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hydration breaks in FIFA World Cup 2026 have been the centre of attention.

Do FIFA really profit from WC hydration breaks? Infantino clears the air

Neymar Jr

Neymar makes 1st appearance as second-half sub for Brazil vs Scotland

Morocco FIFA WC preview

FIFA World Cup: Rahimi, Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2

FIFA World Cup 2026 USA

Can USA really win the FIFA World Cup? Why host nations always pack a punch

FIFA WC 2026 Group L Round of 32 qualification scenarios

FIFA WC 2026: England, Ghana lead RO32 qualification race in Group L

Topics : FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Passport is not proof of CitizenshipStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderFIFA World Cup Today ScheduleChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance