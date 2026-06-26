FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador through to Ro32, beat heavyweights Germany 2-1

Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Germany, which clinched first place in Group E with victories in its first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sane's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute.

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Plata scored after a corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodriguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about the grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.