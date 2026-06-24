Can USA really win the FIFA World Cup? Why host nations always pack a punch

For most of modern World Cup history, conversations about potential champions have started with the same familiar names: Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Italy, France and Spain. The United States rarely entered that discussion.

Yet as the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its second week, the mood around the US men's national team is changing rapidly. After back-to-back group-stage victories and qualification for the Round of 32, what initially felt like optimism has begun evolving into belief.

The question is no longer whether the United States can have a successful tournament. The question many fans are beginning to ask is far bigger: Can the hosts actually win the World Cup?

A Nation Starting To Believe

The scenes following the USA's 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle captured the growing excitement around the team.

Thousands of supporters remained inside the stadium singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" long after the final whistle. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino walked toward the tunnel before turning back to engage with the crowd, leading chants of "U-S-A" as the stadium erupted.

For the first time since 1930, the United States won its opening two World Cup group matches.

That achievement alone has transformed the mood surrounding a team that spent much of the last four years battling criticism and inconsistency.

"We need to keep believing," Pochettino said after the win. Midfielder Weston McKennie echoed the sentiment. "America is built on belief. We will always believe in ourselves and believe in each other." he said.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: England, Ghana lead RO32 qualification race in Group L FIFA World Cup hosts performances over the years Year Host Performance 1930 Uruguay Champion 1934 Italy Champion 1938 France Quarter-finals 1950 Brazil Runners-up 1954 Switzerland Quarter-finals 1958 Sweden Runners-up 1962 Chile Third place 1966 England Champion 1970 Mexico Quarter-finals 1974 Germany Champion 1978 Argentina Champion 1982 Spain Second group stage 1986 México Quarter-finals 1990 Italy Third place 1994 United States Round of 16 1998 France Champion 2002 South Korea / Japan South Korea finished in Fourth place and Japan in the Round of 16 2006 Germany Third place 2010 South Africa Group stage 2014 Brazil Fourth place 2018 Russia Quarter-finals 2022 Qartar Group stage 2026 Mexico, United States and Canada To be determined The United States has not simply collected six points. It has controlled games, defended confidently and shown a level of maturity that many felt had been missing from this so-called "golden generation."

The Home Advantage Factor

History suggests that hosting a World Cup can provide a significant boost.

The energy generated by home crowds, familiar environments and national momentum has repeatedly helped host nations outperform expectations.

Only six hosts have won the World Cup, but many others have produced memorable runs deep into the tournament.

Only South Africa and Qatar failed to advance beyond the group stage.

The overwhelming trend is clear: host nations almost always become more competitive.

Why This USA Team Feels Different?

Unlike previous American teams, this squad enters the tournament with players performing regularly at elite European clubs.

The core includes Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. More importantly, they are finally producing performances that match their potential.

Against Australia, the Americans controlled possession, created chances and rarely looked threatened. Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic even offered a bold assessment when asked if the United States could win the tournament.

"Yes." Coming from one of football's biggest personalities, it was a statement that immediately grabbed headlines.

The Reality Check

For all the excitement, winning the World Cup remains an enormous challenge. Only eight countries have ever lifted the trophy.

The United States has never reached a World Cup semi-final in the modern era. Since 1930, it has won just one knockout match. The road ahead could include encounters with global powers such as Spain, France, Belgium or Argentina.

Those nations possess deeper squads, greater tournament pedigree and more proven match-winners. That reality cannot be ignored.

Why The Dream Feels Possible

What makes this tournament different is that the United States no longer looks overwhelmed by the occasion. The team is organized. The squad has depth. The atmosphere surrounding the tournament is energizing both players and supporters.

Most importantly, the Americans have placed themselves in a favourable position to potentially remain on home soil for the early knockout rounds, where crowd support could become a genuine advantage.

Captain Tim Ream perhaps summed up the emotional significance of the moment after qualification was secured. "Maybe it's knowing how much all of us have put into this and getting the rewards for that."

The Verdict

Are the United States favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup? No.

Spain, France and Argentina remain the most complete teams in the tournament. But are they realistic contenders?

For perhaps the first time in modern World Cup history, the answer is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss. Host nations have a long history of exceeding expectations. The United States has already achieved something it had not done in 96 years.

The World Cup is still young, and much tougher tests await. Yet across stadiums from Seattle to Dallas and beyond, a nation that once hoped merely to compete is beginning to dream much bigger.

And history suggests that when a host nation starts believing, remarkable things can happen.