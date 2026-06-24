FIFA WC 2026: England, Ghana lead RO32 qualification race in Group L

The Matchday 2 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage concludes with two crucial Group L fixtures on Wednesday, June 24. England take on Ghana in a battle between the group’s two winning sides, while Croatia face Panama in a must-win clash for both teams.

Group L has unfolded largely as expected, with England and Ghana occupying the top two spots after opening-match victories. England defeated Croatia 4-2 in an entertaining contest, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 to move level on three points.

A victory for either England or Ghana in their second match would all but secure a place in the Round of 32. However, a draw would leave qualification unresolved heading into the final round of fixtures.

For Croatia and Panama, the equation is straightforward. Having lost their opening matches, both sides desperately need three points to keep their knockout hopes alive. Defeat would leave them on the brink of elimination and dependent on results elsewhere.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Group L points table

England need one more win to qualify

England made a strong start to their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, with captain Harry Kane leading from the front in an impressive attacking display.

A win over Ghana would take England to six points and guarantee a top-two finish if Croatia and Panama draw in the group’s other match. Even if Panama or Croatia win, England would still be in a commanding position heading into the final matchday.

A draw against Ghana would move England to four points and leave qualification in their own hands ahead of their final group game against Panama.

Ghana keep fate in their own hands

Ghana began their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama and now have the opportunity to take a major step towards the knockout stage.

A win against England would move Ghana on to six points and potentially secure qualification depending on the result of Croatia versus Panama. Even a draw would leave the Black Stars in a strong position heading into their final group match against Croatia.

Having already collected three points, Ghana remain masters of their own destiny.

Panama look for fightback

Panama’s narrow defeat to Ghana means they cannot afford another setback.

Victory over Croatia would revive their qualification hopes and move them level on three points before a difficult final-day clash against England. A draw would leave Panama with just one point from two games and facing an uphill battle to progress.

A defeat, meanwhile, would leave them needing a miracle to reach the Round of 32.

Battle of survival for Croatia

Croatia conceded four goals in their opening defeat to England and now face a virtual must-win encounter against Panama.

Three points would put Croatia back in contention for automatic qualification and potentially set up a decisive final-day clash against Ghana. However, anything less than a victory would severely damage their chances.

Another defeat would almost certainly leave the 2018 finalists relying on a best third-placed finish scenario.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 qualification format

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify for the Round of 32, while the eight best third-placed teams also advance, completing the 32-team knockout field.

If teams finish level on points in the group stage, FIFA will apply the following tiebreakers:

Step 1: Head-to-head criteria

Points obtained in matches between the tied teams

Goal difference in matches between the tied teams

Goals scored in matches between the tied teams

Step 2: Overall group performance

Goal difference in all group matches

Goals scored in all group matches

Fair-play record

Step 3

FIFA World Ranking