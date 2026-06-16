FIFA World Cup 2026 June 17 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will enter its sixth day of action on Wednesday, June 17, with some of the tournament's biggest names finally taking centre stage. According to Indian Standard Time (IST), five matches are scheduled to be played after midnight on June 17.

Former champions France and defending champions Argentina begin their campaigns against Senegal and Algeria respectively, while Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo launch their latest bid for global glory on June 17th night.

Meanwhile, Haaland's Norway will look to make a statement against Iraq, and World Cup debutants Jordan take on Austria in Group J. With four of football's biggest stars in action, Wednesday promises plenty of intrigue across Groups I, J and K.

France face tricky Senegal test

France begin their Group I campaign against Senegal in a fixture that could prove far tougher than many expect.

Much of the spotlight will be on captain Kylian Mbappe, who arrives at the tournament aiming to add another World Cup title to his glittering career. Didier Deschamps' side remains one of the favourites for the trophy, boasting a squad packed with talent across every position.

ALSO READ: Cabo Verde's wall: World Cup debutants frustrate Spain with draw in Atlanta Senegal, however, possess the experience and physicality to trouble any opponent. Led by Sadio Mane and backed by the defensive leadership of Kalidou Koulibaly, the African side will believe it can challenge for a place in the knockout rounds from what is considered one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

Norway's golden generation takes on Iraq

The second Group I fixture sees Norway face Iraq. Norway arrive at the World Cup with renewed optimism thanks to a squad headlined by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. The Scandinavian side impressed during qualifying and will view this tournament as an opportunity to translate potential into results on the biggest stage.

Iraq enter as underdogs but have built their campaign on organisation, discipline and resilience. An opening victory would significantly boost their hopes of progressing from a highly competitive group.

Argentina begin title defence against Algeria

One of the most anticipated matches of Day 6 sees defending champions Argentina take on Algeria in Kansas City.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who is set to make a record sixth World Cup appearance as Argentina attempt to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy. Lionel Scaloni's side retains much of the core that lifted the title in Qatar and enters the tournament among the favourites once again.

Algeria, though, arrive with confidence after a strong run of results and will be eager to spring an upset. Coach Vladimir Petkovic has built a competitive side capable of causing problems for more fancied opponents.

Austria return, Jordan make history

Austria return to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years when they face tournament debutants Jordan.

Ralf Rangnick's side earned admirers with their performances at Euro 2024 and will be targeting a winning start before tougher tests later in the group. Austria may be without injured midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, but they still possess plenty of quality.

Jordan, meanwhile, are preparing for the biggest match in their footballing history. After reaching their first World Cup, they will look to showcase the progress they have made under coach Jamal Sellami and prove they belong on the global stage.

Portugal and Ronaldo begin another quest

The final fixture of the day sees Portugal take on DR Congo in Group K. Cristiano Ronaldo's presence ensures Portugal will attract enormous attention throughout the tournament. Supported by a talented generation featuring established stars and emerging talents, Portugal enter the World Cup with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy for the first time.

DR Congo may be underdogs but arrive determined to make their mark in an expanded World Cup field. Avoiding defeat against one of Europe's strongest sides would represent a major statement of intent.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 17 schedule

Match Group Kick-off (IST) France vs Senegal I 12:30 AM (June 17) Iraq vs Norway I 3:30 AM (June 17) Argentina vs Algeria J 6:30 AM (June 17) Austria vs Jordan J 9:30 AM (June 17) Portugal vs DR Congo K 10:30 PM (June 17)

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 17 matches live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17?

France and Senegal will kick-start the June 17 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 12:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17?

Iraq will go toe-to-toe with Norway in the second game on June 17 from 3:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17?

Defending champions Argentina will kick-start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria in the third match of the day at 6:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17?

In the fourth match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Algeria will face Jordan in a Group J game at 9:30 am IST.

Who will Portugal face in their June 17 match of FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo in the fifth and final game on June 17 at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2026 June 17 matches in India?

The broadcast of the June 17 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 17 matches in India?

The live streaming of the June 17 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Zee5 app and website for Indian fans.