AFC Asian Cup: India football full schedule, match timings, live streaming

The AFC Asian Cup will begin on January 12 in Qatar, with the Indian football team set to begin their campaign against Australia on January 13 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. The AFC Asian Cup opener will be played between reigning champions Qatar against Lebanon in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

AFC Asian Cup format and groups

A total of 24 teams are participating in the tournament. The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four teams each.

After three group-stage matchups for each team, the two best teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16.

The best four teams out of the six third-place teams will complete the field of 16, after which the competition continues as single-knockouts till the Final.

Which country has won the most AFC Asian Cup titles in history?

Japan are the most successful team in the competition’s history, winning the competition four times.

How many times has India participated in the AFC Asian Cup tournament?

This is India’s fifth appearance in Asia’s premier football competition, with their last appearance in 2019.

Has India ever reached the final of the AFC Asian Cup?





India schedule for group stage of AFC Asian Cup Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 13 Australia vs India 17:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 20:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 23 Syria vs India 17:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium



India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023



Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith The best outing from the Blue Tigers came in 1964 when they finished the tournament as runners-up.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Groups:

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman



AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 full schedule match timings venues Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 12 Qatar vs Lebanon 21:30 Lusail Stadium January 13 Australia vs India 17:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 13 China vs Tajikistan 20:00 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 13 Uzbekistan vs Syria 23:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 14 Japan vs Vietnam 17:00 Al Thumama Stadium January 14 UAE vs Hong Kong 20:00 Khalifa International Stadium January 14 Iran vs Palestine 23:00 Education City Stadium January 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 17:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 15 Indonesia vs Iraq 20:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 15 Malaysia vs Jordan 23:00 Al Janoub Stadium January 16 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 20:00 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 16 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 23:00 Khalifa International Stadium January 17 Lebanon vs China 17:00 Al Thumama Stadium January 17 Tajikistan vs Qatar 20:00 Al Bayt Stadium January 18 Syria vs Australia 17:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 20:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 18 Palestine vs UAE 23:00 Al Janoub Stadium January 19 Iraq vs Japan 17:00 Education City Stadium January 19 Vietnam vs Indonesia 20:00 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 19 Hong Kong vs Iran 23:00 Khalifa International Stadium January 20 Jordan vs South Korea 17:00 Al Thumama Stadium January 20 Bahrain vs Malaysia 20:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 21 Oman vs Thailand 20:00 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 21 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia 23:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 22 Qatar vs China 20:30 Khalifa International Stadium January 22 Tajikistan vs Lebanon 20:30 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 23 Australia vs Uzbekistan 17:00 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium January 23 Syria vs India 17:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 23 Hong Kong vs Palestine 20:30 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 23 Iran vs UAE 20:30 Education City Stadium January 24 Iraq vs Vietnam 17:00 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium January 24 Japan vs Indonesia 17:00 Al Thumama Stadium January 25 Jordan vs Bahrain 17:00 Khalifa International Stadium January 25 South Korea vs Malaysia 17:00 Al Janoub Stadium January 25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 20:30 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium January 25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 20:30 Education City Stadium



AFC Asian Cup match timings, live telecast and streaming details



When will the AFC Asian Cup begin in Qatar?

AFC Asian Cup will begin on January 12 in Qatar

When will India's matches be played in the AFC Asian Cup?

The Indian football team will play their matches on January 13, 18 and 23.

What are the timings of India's matches in the AFC Asian Cup?

India's two matches in the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup will begin at 5 PM IST, while one match starts at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast AFC Asian Cup matches in India?

Sports 18 will live telecast AFC Asian Cup matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of AFC Asian Cup matches in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream AFC Asian Cup matches in India.