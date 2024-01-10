Sensex (    %)
                        
Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks due to knee injury

The right-back hyperextended his knee during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round game Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold. Photo: X

AP Liverpool
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for three weeks because of a slightly torn knee ligament, the team said Tuesday.
The right-back hyperextended his knee during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round game Sunday.
Tests showed a little tear to the lateral ligament, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said ahead of the team's League Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday.
He will be out probably three weeks big blow, Lijnders said at a press conference. He was one of our most important players.
Liverpool leads the Premier League by three points and was already preparing for an extended stretch without top scorer Mohamed Salah, who is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Jurgen Klopp's team is also missing left-backs Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), as well as central defender Joel Matip (ACL).
Virgil van Dijk is available to play Wednesday after missing the Arsenal game because of an illness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

