After sacking Stimac, AIFF advertises for new Indian football team coach

Indian team advertises for position of new coach. Photo: X

The All India Football Federation, the governing body of football in the country, advertised for the position of coach of the men's national football team, who will also look after the men's U-23 team on Wednesday, June 19.

This announcement came after Igor Stimac, the previous head coach, was sacked by the federation for poor showing in the Fifa World Cup Qualifier Round 2. India failed to make it to the third round and directly qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 after losing to lower-ranked team Afghanistan and playing a draw at home against Kuwait.

Post that debacle, somebody had to take the blame, and Stimac was made to do that after spending five years with the national team.

What are the requirements to be the Indian national football team's head coach?

According to AIFF, these are the requirements to apply for the position of the Indian football team's head coach:

Minimum of 10-15 years of coaching experience at the elite youth and senior level football.



Experience as the first team coach (head coach) of the senior national team will be preferred, with experience of coaching in the World Cup and continental championship qualifiers an advantage.



Minimum of AFC/UEFA Pro licence or equivalent.



Experience as a football player (not necessarily at the highest national level).



Ability to further develop the current team/staff performance environment into a consistently successful one.



Efficient – plan much in advance and make the best use of the available resources and deliver within the budget.



Ability to be resourceful and manage the players and staff to a high level of football and personal excellence within budgetary guidelines.



Sound experience in the management of relationships; understanding needs, cultural sensitivity, and working with AIFF partners including media and sponsors.



Leadership, strategic, and networking skills.



Willingness to share knowledge and mentor other national team and Indian coaches.



A dynamic, confident communicator with the ability to adapt style and approach as and when required.



Attention to detail and excellent organisation skills.



Ability to work in a team environment and to prioritise team objectives over individual objectives.



Respectful – create a truthful, hard-working environment that fosters a respectful atmosphere within the team and with other technical and administrative staff.



Highest standards of professional and personal conduct, especially confidentiality, and respect for colleagues.

What is the last date to apply for the position of Indian football team's head coach?

July 3, 2024, is the last date to apply for the position of Indian football team's head coach.

Stimac's reaction after removal as head coach

Stimac reacted to the sudden announcement by saying that he would sue AIFF if he did not receive his full compensation within 10 days of sacking as agreed to by the AIFF and according to the FIFA guidelines.