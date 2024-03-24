Sensex (    %)
                             
Assam's Nehru Stadium to be rebuilt into world-class football venue: AFA

AFA's general secretary Sangrang Brahma said this ahead of the India-Aghanistan 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to be played in the city on Tuesday

Brahma informed that the AFA also plans to set up 10 football academies in the state for developing grassroots level talent besides a dedicated centre of excellence in the capital.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

The Nehru Stadium here will be rebuilt and transformed into a 30,000 seater exclusive football venue with world-class facilities, a top official of Assam Football Association (AFA) said on Sunday.
AFA's general secretary Sangrang Brahma said this ahead of the India-Aghanistan 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to be played in the city on Tuesday.
"Nehru Stadium will be demolished and rebuilt into a football exclusive stadium which would be of international standard. It would be an exclusive football stadium of international standard in India. Work on it would start soon," Brahma told PTI Videos.
Brahma informed that the AFA also plans to set up 10 football academies in the state for developing grassroots level talent besides a dedicated centre of excellence in the capital.
"We are planning to establish at least 10 academies in Assam in various locations. We also have a plan to establish a high-performance training centre that would be based in Guwahati."

India and Afghanistan settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to turn their opportunities into goals in their first leg Group A fixture of the World Cup Qualifiers in Abha, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FIFA football Assam

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

