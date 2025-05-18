Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Crystal Palace stun Manchester City 1-0 to lift 1st FA Cup title at Wembley

Crystal Palace stun Manchester City 1-0 to lift 1st FA Cup title at Wembley

This victory not only grants Crystal Palace their inaugural FA Cup title but also secures their qualification for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League group stage, marking their first entry into Europe.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a stunning turn of events at the 2025 FA Cup final, Crystal Palace secured their first-ever major trophy by defeating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. Eberechi Eze's 16th-minute goal, a well-timed volley from Daniel Muñoz's cross, proved to be the match-winner, marking a historic achievement for the club .
 
Despite managing only 22% possession, Palace showcased resilience and tactical discipline. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was instrumental, saving a first-half penalty from Omar Marmoush and making crucial stops throughout the match. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award and was pivotal in keeping City's prolific attack at bay. 
 
 
This victory not only grants Crystal Palace their inaugural FA Cup title but also secures their qualification for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League group stage, marking their first entry into European competition. Additionally, they will face Premier League champions Liverpool in the 2025 FA Community Shield.
 
For Manchester City, the defeat signifies a season without silverware, a rare occurrence under Pep Guardiola's tenure. The loss also jeopardizes their Champions League aspirations, depending on the outcomes of their remaining league fixtures.
 
Crystal Palace's triumph joins the ranks of memorable FA Cup upsets, such as Wigan Athletic's 2013 victory over Manchester City and Wimbledon’s 1988 win against Liverpool, solidifying their place in FA Cup folklore.

More From This Section

FA Cup winners

City to United: Check full list of FA Cup winners in the 21st century

AC Milan

Bologna beat AC Milan 1-0 to win first Italian Cup title in 51 years

De Ligt and Leny Yoro

Will De Ligt and Leny Yoro miss Man United's Europa League final vs Spurs?

UCL final

Who'll referee the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan?

Carlo Ancelloti

Ancelotti focused on finishing season with Real Madrid before Brazil job

Topics : Football News Manchester City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon