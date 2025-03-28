Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bayern Munich warns Canadian soccer federation over Davies' injury

Bayern Munich warns Canadian soccer federation over Davies' injury

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Bayern Munich is considering legal action against the Canadian soccer federation following Alphonso Davies' serious knee injury in a match of little importance.

We're demanding a full investigation into the events from Canada Soccer and expressly reserve the right to take legal action, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen told the Bild tabloid on Friday.

Davies tore a ligament and sustained other damage in his right knee during Canada's 2-1 win over the United States in the third-place decider for the CONCACAF Nations League tournament on Sunday.

Davies returned to Munich where the full extent of the injury was determined on Wednesday. The left-back underwent surgery and will be out for several months, Bayern said.

 

The club is alleging that Canadian officials did not provide appropriate care for the player.

Sending a clearly injured player with a damaged knee on a 12-hour intercontinental flight without a thorough medical assessment is, in our view, grossly negligent and a clear breach of medical duty of care, Dreesen said.

He said Davies should not have been playing at all.

The participation of Davies, who already had muscular problems before the game, in a match of no sporting significance is incomprehensible from our point our view, Dreesen said.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund agreed, saying the treatment of Davies after his injury was incorrect.

Phonzy complained of fatigue. He's the team captain, a young lad who wants to help his country. Then there's this injury, Freund said. I think it's negligent, unprofessional.

Davies is out for the rest of the season and will miss Bayern's final games as it bids to wrap up the Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League final at its home stadium in Munich. Bayern faces Inter Milan in the quarterfinals.

French defender Dayot Upamecano also returned from Nations League duty with a knee injury, denying coach Vincent Kompany another option in defense with South Korea's Kim Min-jae already out injured.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

