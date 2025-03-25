Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goalkeeper apologises for ball boy incident during Irish soccer match

The incident took place during the first half of a match between Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers in the Northern Ireland Football League

AP Carrickfergus (Northern Ireland)
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

A goalkeeper facing sanctions from the Irish soccer federation has apologized following an incident last week during which he appeared to shove a ball boy to the ground.

The incident took place during the first half of a match between Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers in the Northern Ireland Football League. Video footage published by the BBC showed Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Jack McIntyre pushing the boy to the ground after he handed the ball over to the goalkeeper.

Carrick Rangers, which lost the match 3-0, said in a statement the club and McIntyre want to apologize for any distress caused, adding that it will also endeavour to make contact with the ball tender and their family.

 

Local media reported that the Northern Ireland police service said enquiries into the incident were continuing.

The referee did not book McIntyre for his gesture.

Any internal disciplinary investigation will, in accordance with employment good practice, remain confidential between the employee and employer, Carrick Rangers added.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

