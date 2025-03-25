Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Blatter, Platini acquitted again in FIFA financial misconduct trial

Blatter, Platini acquitted again in FIFA financial misconduct trial

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

FIFA (Photo: X @official_gwf)

AP Muttenz (Switzerland)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini won again in court Tuesday and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors.

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2 million of FIFA money in 2011.

Blatter, now aged 89, gave little reaction listening to the verdict of three cantonal (state) judges acting as a federal criminal appeals court.

The attorney general's office in Switzerland had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for sentences of 20 months, suspended for two years.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup

NZ qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup after 3-0 win in Oceania final

Raul Jimenez

CONCACAF Nations League 2025: Mexico beat Panama 2-1 to lift the title

Sunil Chhetri

India eyes win against Bangladesh after 3-0 triumph over Maldives

Barca vs Madrid Legends Faceoff

Xavi, Rivaldo among new additions for Barca vs Madrid Legends Faceoff

Udanta Singh

Udanta in, Brandon out: India announces squad change for Bangladesh tie

Topics : FIFA football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon