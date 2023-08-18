Champions League: Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk to play home games in Germany

Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk will play its home Champions League games in Germany this season at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Unable to host European games in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, Shakhtar's home games were held in the Polish capital Warsaw last season.

The stadium has a 57,000 capacity for German league games, including some standing terraces, or 51,500 in all-seater international games.

Also Read Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast Champions League: More national derby games possible from 2024-25 - UEFA Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy? Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Messi says happy with Miami move during first public interaction in US Arsenal's Arteta concerned about packed calendar post early season injuries Uefa Best Player award: Messi makes the cut alongside De Bruyne and Haaland Harry Kane set for his first start at Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen Is it coming home? England eye Women's World Cup trophy against Spain