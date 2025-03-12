Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 03:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kane leads Bayern past Leverkusen into Champions League quarter-finals

England striker scores and assists as Bayern seal dominant 5-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg match of Champions League 2024-25's round of 16

Harry Kane

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:43 AM IST

Bayern Munich stormed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, completing a commanding 5-0 aggregate win. Harry Kane was once again the difference, scoring one and assisting another as the Bavarians set up a clash with Inter Milan in the next round.
 
Kane’s historic goal puts Bayern in control
  Having netted twice in last week's 3-0 first-leg win, Kane opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, tapping in from close range for his 10th Champions League goal of the season. In doing so, he became the first English player to score 10 goals in a single European Cup campaign—a remarkable feat for the Bayern talisman.
 
 
Davies doubles the lead as Bayern dominate 
Kane wasn’t done yet. In the 71st minute, he produced a one-touch, pinpoint assist, setting up Alphonso Davies, who calmly slotted home Bayern’s second. The Bundesliga leaders continued to assert their dominance, twice hitting the woodwork through Jamal Musiala late in the game.
 
Leverkusen falter as Bayern march on
  For Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, it was a night to forget. Without injured playmaker Florian Wirtz, they struggled to create chances and had to wait over an hour for their first shot on target. The loss marked their third straight defeat across all competitions, underlining Bayern’s superiority.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 3:43 AM IST


