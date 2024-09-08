Business Standard
UEFA Nations League 2024: Ronaldo's Portugal, champions Spain to play today

In addition to Portugal, reigning champions Spain and 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia will also be in action later today (Sunday).

UEFA Nations League 2024

UEFA Nations League 2024

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

The UEFA Nations League 2024 has been witnessing several match-winning goals, with fans enjoying every moment. As another matchday approaches, record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take the stage once again as Portugal face Scotland on September 8.
 
A total of nine matches promise to bring fans further excitement during the international break.

Here are all the UEFA Nations League 2024 matches scheduled for today:

UEFA Nations League matches on September 8
Match Time (IST)
Luxembourg vs Belarus 18:30:00
Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland 21:30:00
Denmark vs Serbia 21:30:00
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan 21:30:00
Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein 21:30:00
Portugal vs Scotland 12:15 AM (Sep 9)
Switzerland vs Spain 12:15 Am (Sep 9)
Sweden vs Estonia 12:15 AM (Sep 9)
Croatia vs Poland 12:15 AM (Sep 9)
 

Having reached 900 career goals in his last match against Croatia, Ronaldo will be looking to start his journey towards 1,000 career goals and will be eager for today’s game.
 
Spain will also be aiming to demonstrate why they are the current European and Nations League champions as they take on a formidable Switzerland side later tonight.
 

UEFA Nations League 2024 Matches: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When does Portugal vs Scotland start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Portugal vs Scotland will be played on 9 September at 12:15 AM IST.

When does Switzerland vs Spain start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Switzerland vs Spain will be played on 9 September at 12:15 AM IST.

When does Croatia vs Poland start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Croatia vs Poland will be played on 9 September at 12:15 AM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

