End of an ISL chapter: City Group exits Mumbai City FC ownership

The City group acquired a 65 per cent stake in Mumbai City FC in 2019

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

City Football Group, which owns several top clubs worldwide including English Premier League giants Manchester City, has pulled out of its association with Mumbai City FC amid uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League, according to sources.

The City group acquired a 65 per cent stake in Mumbai City FC in 2019. Mumbai City FC are one of the most successful teams in the history of ISL, winning four titles, which includes two League Winners Shields and two ISL Cups.

"Mumbai City FC have bought over the shares of City Football Group," a reliable source privy to the development told PTI without elaborating.

 

With the latest development, Mumbai City FC's ownership may return to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

