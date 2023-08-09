Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

EPL: Will Manchester United's Maguire move to West Ham for $38 million?

British media has reported that England defender Harry Maguire, who started his career at Sheffield United will be leaving Manchester United for West Ham United

Manchester United's Harry Maguire will be moving to West Ham United. Photo: Tiwtter

Manchester United's Harry Maguire will be moving to West Ham United. Photo: Tiwtter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manchester United and West Ham United are said to have agreed principally on the transfer deal of former's defender Harry Maguire. Maguire, who also captained Man Utd before the duties were passed on to Bruno Fernandes, seems to have no issues at all with the 30 million pounds ($38 million) transfer deal between the two English clubs. 

Harry Maguire's transfer history 

Maguire, who has made 175 appearances for the Red Devils, was signed in 2019 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a whopping 86 million pounds from Leicester City. The 30-year-old had come to Leicester from Hull City in 2017 for 13.7 million pounds. 

Before that, Maguire played for Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United, having started his senior career at the latter. 

What options does United have to fill Maguire’s boots?

Manchester United, who have already had big signings of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, Chelsea man Mason Mount and Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana this season, have their eyes on French defender Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice. If not Todibo, the Erik Tan Hag side might get in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is also a French man as a replacement for Maguire in central defence. 

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Biggest kit deal in EPL history: Man Utd, Adidas extend p'ship by 10 years

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

EPL 2023-24: Can new look Man United under Ten Hag challenge Man City?

Bayern Munich: Neuer's return from injury still unclear after new operation

Messi sparkles with free kick, Inter Miami beat FC Dallas 5-4 in shootout

EPL: Treble by his side, Man City's Guardiola eyes 4 league titles in a row

EPL: Chelsea signs Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton


Where did United and West Ham finish on the Premier League table last season?

The Red Devils did well to finish in the third position in the English Premier League 2022-23 season with 75 points from 38 matches. They had earned 23 wins and lost nine matches. The Hammers finished 14th with 11 wins and 20 losses. 

What have been West Ham's transfer deals this season?

London-based West Ham has made no signings this season and Maguire alongside James Ward-Prowse from Southampton could be the two big deals for the team that had to see the outgoing of its biggest star Declan Rice. Rice moved to Arsenal for record 116 million pounds. It was followed by the departure of Arthur Masuaku, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic, and Manuel Lanzini.  

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United football England BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon