Euro 2024: De Bruyne's Belgium plays Ukraine in Group E; too close to call

Belgium plays Ukraine on Wednesday with all to play for in Group E at the European Championship. With all teams in the group on three points after two games, only goal difference separates top to bottom.

Kick-off is at 9 pm local (1900 GMT, 9.30 pm) in Stuttgart. Here's what to know about the match:



Match facts



Belgium got its campaign up and running with a 2-0 win against Romania after being shocked by Slovakia in its opening game.

The No. 3-ranked team in the world is second in the group on goal difference going into the last round of fixtures.

Ukraine suffered a 3-0 defeat to Romania in its opening game but responded by beating Slovakia 2-1.

Both teams know a win will be enough to guarantee their place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Team news



Axel Witsel has missed both of Belgium's games so far and didn't even travel with the team for the game against Romania.

By the numbers



This is the first time Belgium and Ukraine have met in international soccer.

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 85, but he is still to get off the mark at these Euros after having three goals ruled out by VAR.

Ukraine has advanced to the knockout stage of the Euros once in three previous attempts, reaching the quarterfinals three years ago.

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko is playing in his fourth Euros at 34.

What they're saying



For Andriy Yarmolenko, it's his fourth Euro, and he knows absolutely everything about this tournament, about football. What he has to say to us is priceless. Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi.

(Ukraine) have a situation in their country which isn't easy. They have their hearts set on making their fans and their nation very happy. They will give their all, just like we will. Belgium defender Arthur Theate.