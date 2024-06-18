Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mbappe suffers face injury as France wins 1-0 against Austria at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe received treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose

Kylian Mbappe signs with Real Madrid. Photo: X

Kylian Mbappe was booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud. (Photo: X)

AP Dusseldorf (Germany)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship.
The striker, involved in the first-half goal, clashed heads with Austria's Kevin Danso late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena on Monday. He was in obvious pain as he lay curled on the grass, prompting Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mbappe received treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria's fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.
He was booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud.
France needed an own goal from Maximilian Wober in the 38th minute and handed Didier Deschamps his 100th victory as national team coach.
On a mixed day for Mbappe it was his moment of inspiration that led to the decisive goal. With a flash of close-ball control, he beat Phillipp Mwene in the box and crossed in search of a teammate. In Wober's desperation to cut out the danger, he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.
Mbappe was then guilty of a remarkable miss 10 minutes into the second half when failing to hit the target from close range with only the keeper to beat.
Bursting through on goal, he was too fast for Wober and had time to steady himself in the box before picking his spot. With France fans behind the goal just waiting for the net to bulge, Mbappe's shot instead curled past the post to the relief of the Austrians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : France Austria football Europe sports injury

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon