Euro Cup 2024 QF: England vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

In the third quarterfinal match of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), England will take on Switzerland at 9:30 PM IST tonight at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

While England topped their group and moved to the pre-quarterfinals, Switzerland finished second behind Germany in their group. However, what followed was pure class from the Swiss as they downed defending champions Italy in the quarterfinal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

England on the other hand needed injury-time goals from skipper Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham against Slovakia to go through to the last eight. Thus, it promises to be a tantalising affair as the Swiss would look to take the runners-up out after having eliminated the winners of the last edition.

England vs Switzerland Head-to-head

Matches: 31

England Won: 22

Switzerland won: 3

Drawn: 6

England predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-3-3

Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Konsa, Walker, Rice, Mainoo, Palmer, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Switzerland predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-2-3-1

Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo

Euro Cup 2024: England vs Switzerland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the England vs Switzerland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The England vs Switzerland football match will take place on July 7 (Indian Time).

At what time will the England vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The England vs Switzerland football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 7.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the England vs Switzerland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs Switzerland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the England vs Switzerland match in India.