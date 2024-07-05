Euro Cup 2024 QF: Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

In the first quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Spain will will take on hosts Germany at 9:30 PM IST tonight at the MHPArena Stuttgart.

Both the teams topped their respective groups at the group stage level and moved to the prequarterfinals. In the round of 16 matches, while Germans has an easy win against Denmark 2-0, the Spanish team was on a roll, defeating the Gorgians 4-1.

Thus, this quarterfinal becomes one of the best matches to watch as the hosts would nopt let the Spanish tiki-taka take the tournament away from them in the quarterfinals itself.

Spain vs Germany Head-to-head

Matches: 26

Spain Won: 8

Germany won: 9

Drawn: 9

Spain predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-3-3

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Germany predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-2-3-1

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs Germany live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Spain vs Germany match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Spain vs Germany football match will take place on July 5 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Spain vs Germany match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Spain vs Germany football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 5.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Spain vs Germany Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Spain vs Germany match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Spain vs Germany match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Spain vs Germany match in India.