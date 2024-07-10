Euro Cup 2024 semis: England vs Netherlands live match time (IST), telecast

Sony LIV will live stream the England vs Netherlands semifinal match in India.

In the second semifinal of the Uefa European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), England lock horns with the Netherlands at BVB Stadium in Dortmund at 12:30 AM IST tonight. The Harry Kane-led side is aiming to reach back-to-back Euro Cup final after falling short against Italy in the previous edition's summit clash. The winner of England vs Netherlands match will lock horns with Spain in the final.



Key match facts ahead of England vs Netherlands semifinal match Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After a win on penalties in his 100th game in charge of England, manager Gareth Southgate defended his often-cautious tactics as the kind of streetwise style successful teams use. The backlash from England fans, including some who threw plastic cups at him after a group-stage game, is quite difficult to deal with, he added.

The Netherlands will be by far the highest-ranked team England has faced after group games with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, followed by knockout games with Slovakia and Switzerland.

The referee for the game is Felix Zwayer, who once had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros (USD 43,400) in 2021 while playing for Borussia Dortmund for criticizing Zwayer.

England vs Netherlands head-to-head

Total matches played: 22

England won: 6

Netherlands won: 7

Drawn: 9

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: England vs Netherlands predicted starting XI and formation

Predicted England starting XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Injuries: None.

Suspensions: None.

Netherlands predicted starting lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen (GK) — Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake — Schouten, Simons, Reijnders — Malen, Depay, Gakpo.

Injuries: None.

Suspensions: None.

Key match facts ahead of the England vs Netherlands semifinal match on July 11

England has played a full hour more than the Netherlands in the last 10 days, after beating Slovakia in extra time and then Switzerland on penalties. The Dutch wrapped up their wins over Romania and Turkey without needing extra time.

The Netherlands scored the opening goal in only one of its five games so far at Euro 2024, against Romania in the pre-quarterfinals. England last scored the opening goal against Denmark in the group stage.

The Netherlands hasn't reached a European Championship final since it won the tournament in 1988 and was last a semi-finalist in 2004.

England's first shot on target against Switzerland was Bukayo Saka's goal to level the score in the 80th minute. A round earlier, Bellingham's spectacular overhead kick was England's first shot on target. That came in the fifth minute of second-half added time.

Dutch forward Gakpo is the top-scoring player left at Euro 2024 with three goals. What was initially thought to be a fourth against Turkey was instead ruled to be an own goal. Kane and Bellingham are England's top scorers with two.

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: England vs Netherlands live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast



Which teams will lock horns in the second semifinal of Uefa European Champpionships (Euro Cup 2024)?



In the Euro Cup 2024, the second semifinal will take place between England and the Netherlands.



When will the England vs Netherlands semifinal match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The England vs Netherlands football match will take place on July 11 (Indian Time).

At what time will the England vs Netherlands semifinal match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The England vs Netherlands football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 11, according to Indian Standard Time. The ENG vs NED live match will begin at 9 PM local time (Germany).

Which TV Channels will live telecast the England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs Netherlands semifinal match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Netherlands match in the Euro Cup 2024 semifinal in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the England vs Netherlands semifinal match in India.