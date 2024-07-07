Euro Cup 2024 semifinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Semifinal fixtures of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) have been finalised. The defending champions Italy are out, but the runners-up England have managed to reach the last four and would be looking to go one better this time around. But they have to face the Netherlands and then if they win, the winner of the other semi-final between Spain and France to reach their dream of 'it's coming home'.

Spain France England Netherlands

Format of Euro Cup 2024 Semifinals

The winner of the four Semifinal matches will qualify for the final. If the winner in the Semifinal is not decided in the regular 90 minutes then the play will spill into the extra time. If the winner is not chosen in the extra time, then the winner of the penalty shootout will unveil the finalist.

Euro Cup 2024 Semifinal matches



Euro Cup 2024 Semi-Final dates, timings and venues Matches Teams Day and Date Time Venue 1st Semi-Final Spain vs France Thursday and 11th July 12:30 AM IST Allianz Arena 2nd Semi-Final Netherlands vs England Saturday and 12th July 12:30 AM IST Signal Iduna Park

Euro Cup 2024 Semifinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast

When will the Semifinal round of Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Semifinal round of the Uefa European Championship will begin on July 11, 2024, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will the Spain vs France Semifinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the Spain vs France Semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 11.

At what time will the Netherlands vs England Semifinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the Netherlands vs England Semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 12.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Semifinal matches of Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Semifinal matches in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Semifinal matches at Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Semifinal matches in India.