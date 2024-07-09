Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Referee once linked to match-fixing will oversee England's Euro semifinal

Wednesday's game will be Zwayer's fourth of Euro 2024 and his second with the Netherlands after refereeing its 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16

Uefa European Championship, Euro 2020, Euro Cup 2021

As a young assistant referee, Zwayer received a six-month ban in 2006 over an allegation that he received money from another referee, Robert Hoyzer, who was banned for match-fixing. | Photo: @EURO2020

AP Dortmund (Germany)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The referee for England's semifinal against the Netherlands at the European Championship will be Felix Zwayer, who once had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany.
Wednesday's game will be Zwayer's fourth of Euro 2024 and his second with the Netherlands after refereeing its 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
UEFA and the German soccer federation announced the appointment Monday.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) while playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for criticizing the appointment of Zwayer.
As a young assistant referee, Zwayer received a six-month ban in 2006 over an allegation that he received money from another referee, Robert Hoyzer, who was banned for match-fixing.
A ruling in the case, which was eventually published in 2014 by German newspaper Die Zeit, stated that Zwayer accepted 300 euros ($325) from Hoyzer ahead of a game in 2004 and had not immediately reported the incident, but said there was no evidence Zwayer manipulated a game and that he eventually provided crucial evidence.
 
After Zwayer oversaw a close 3-2 loss for Dortmund to Bayern Munich in December 2021, Bellingham told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay: You give a referee that's, you know, match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?

Zwayer told German broadcaster Sky the following month that he received unbelievable emailed messages and Berlin police informed him of a death threat made against him online. He denied ever having been told of plans to manipulate games or having received money from Hoyzer to do so.

More From This Section

Euro Cup 2024 QF Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Euro 2024: Merino's goal sends Spain to semis after victory over Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 quarterfinals: Ronaldo heads home as France beats Portugal 5-3

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024: It is Ronaldo vs Mbapp as Portugal and France meet in last 8

Erik Ten Hag, Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension until 2026

Jamal Musiala Euro 2024

Euro 2024: Spain face Germany in quarterfinals,potential record on line

Zwayer hasn't been appointed to any Dortmund games since then but will be back at the same stadium which hosts England's game against the Netherlands.
England defender Luke Shaw dismissed a suggestion that Zwayer's appointment might cause an uncomfortable situation for his team.
"No, not at all. We have to respect UEFA on whoever they decide to pick as the ref. That won't change anything about us. We still just focus on the game in hand, not too much about what refs we've been given or this and that. So for us, it won't make any difference," Shaw said.
"Whatever ref has been picked, has been picked. We just have to be ready and not focus on that," he added.
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is overseeing Tuesday's semifinal between Spain and France.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Euro Cup 2024 semifinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Euro Cup 2024 semifinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF Netherlands vs Turkiye live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF: Netherlands vs Turkiye live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF England vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF: England vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF Portugal vs France live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF: Portugal vs France live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF: Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Topics : football match fixing England Netherlands Netherlands national football team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon