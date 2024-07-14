Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cong slams govt on NRA, asks why agency did not conduct exam in 4 years

Kharge's reaction came on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Mumbai on Saturday emphasising that creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years

Congress, Congress flag

Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the BJP-RSS has taken up the task of "destroying the education system" and asked why has the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) not conducted a single exam in the last four years.
Kharge's reaction came on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Mumbai on Saturday emphasising that creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has "silenced" those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, yesterday you were weaving a web of lies about providing jobs in Mumbai. I want to remind you again what you said while announcing NRA - National Recruitment Agency."

"In August 2020 you said - 'NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youths. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple examinations and save precious time as well as resources. This will also give a big boost to transparency'," he posted.
"We have 3 questions - Why has the NRA not conducted a single exam in the last 4 years? Why despite providing a fund of Rs 1,517.57 crore to NRA, only Rs 58 crore has been spent so far in 4 years? NRA was formed for recruitment to government jobs. Was the NRA deliberately kept inactive so that SC, ST, OBC and EWS youth could be deprived of their reservation rights?" Kharge said.
The Congress president alleged that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was used for "fraud, paper leak and scam", and the NRA not even allowed to conduct any exam.

More From This Section

P Chidambaram

Govt needs to give up all-India exams: P Chidambaram on row over NEET-UG

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during Special Assembly session on Cauvery issue at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

MUDA scam, Cauvery water issue may rock K'taka legislature session

arjun ram meghwal law minister

Govt to launch 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' portal for citizens soon

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM calls all party meet to discuss Cauvery panel's directive

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Centre amends rules to give more power to J-K Lt Guv, Opposition slams move

The NTA is in the eye of a storm over allegations of irregularities in national competitive exams such as the NEET-UG.
"The BJP-RSS has taken up the task of destroying the education system and ruining the future of the youth " he alleged.
Kharge said the Congress had raised the issue of NRA earlier too, but the Modi government had taken a "vow of silence" on the issue.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that the NRA had not been able to conduct a single exam despite spending Rs 58 crore in the last four years.
"The central government announced 'one country, one exam' for the youth in 2020 and handed over the responsibility of this to the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) with great fanfare," he said.
"But this agency has not been able to conduct a single exam despite spending Rs 58 crore in the last 4 years," Ramesh said.
The NRA has also proved to be a failure like the NTA, he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Cong accuses Modi govt of showing 'insensitivity' towards Maharashtra

K C Venugopal

K C Venugopal accuses Modi govt of targeting his phone with 'spyware'

Jairam Ramesh

Reflects changing political climate in country: Congress on bypoll gains

Congress, Congress flag

Salami tactics to fulfill RSS efforts: Cong on 'Manusmriti' proposal in DU

BJP, Congress

Cong, BJP spar over video showing huge crowd for job interview in Gujarat

Topics : Congress BJP mallikarjun kharge Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon