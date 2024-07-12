Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Copa America 2024 final date, time (IST), teams, live telecast, streaming

Check the match timings (IST) of the final match in the Copa America 2024 here

Copa America final: Argentina vs Colombia

Copa America final: Argentina vs Colombia

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the final of the Copa America, Argentina and Colombia will lock horns at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15 morning at 5:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The finalists of Copa America 2024 were revealed after 10-man Colombia defeated Uruguay in the semifinal while Argentina overcame Canada in the first semifinal after a stunning goal from Lionel Messi.

Colombia's James Rodriguez scripted history and etched his name in the record books by breaking Lionel Messi's record for most assists in a single Copa America campaign.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After his career started to go downhill following his move away from Real Madrid, Rodriguez has found his second wind as he continued his magical run in the semi-final against Uruguay.


In the 39th minute, Rodriguez produced a pinpoint cross and found Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

With Colombia in the lead, Rodriguez claimed his sixth assist in the ongoing campaign of the Copa America.

He surpassed Argentina maestro, Lionel Messi's tally of five in a single Copa America campaign. He achieved the feat in 2021, during Albiceleste's title-winning campaign.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder kicked off his campaign by bagging two assists against Paraguay in Colombia's opening group game


Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head in Football (Overall)
  • Total Matches played: 42
  • Argentina won: 25
  • Colombia won: 9
  • Drawn: 8

Copa America 2024 Final Date, Live Timings, Teams, Live Telecast and Streaming


When will the Copa America 2024 grand finale take place?

More From This Section

Euro Cup 2024 final match date and timings

Euro Cup 2024 final date, time (IST), teams, live telecast and streaming

Uruguay football team

Uruguay players defend decision to enter crowd to protect families

Euro 2024

Dutch see dream of European title slip away as coach disputes penalty

Euro 2024

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: England beats Netherlands 2-1, reaches final

England vs Netherlands semifinal match live timings

Euro Cup 2024 semis: England vs Netherlands live match time (IST), telecast


The Copa America 2024 grand finale will take place on July 15 (India time).

Which teams will lock horns in the final of Copa America 2024?

The defending Champions Argentina and Colombia will lock horns in the Copa America 2024 final on July 15, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will the Copa America 2024 final take place?

The Copa America 2024 final will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on July 15.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Copa America 2024 final in India?

There is no official broadcaster for the Copa America 2024 final match in India.

How to watch live streaming of the final match at Copa America 2024 in India?

There is no official streaming platform for the Argentina vs Colombia final match in Copa America 2024

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Market Highlights, July 12: Sensex up 622pts, ends atop 80,500; Nifty holds 24,500; IT stocks dazzle

sebi market

Quant MF announces change in CFO, refutes links to Sebi investigation

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till Jul 25; high court refuses bail to his aide Bibhav

artificial lungs, air pollution

Most lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers, study reveals

Shatrughan Singh, Chairman of the Rules and Implementation Committee

Uttarakhand govt releases expert committee's report on Uniform Civil Code

Topics : Copa America Argentina national football team Colombia national football team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon