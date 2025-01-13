Business Standard

FA Cup: Jesus carried off on stretcher during 3rd round tie vs Man Utd

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of the FA Cup match against Manchester United on Sunday.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was forced off the pitch on a stretcher during the first half of their FA Cup match against Manchester United on Sunday. The Brazilian forward sustained the injury while attempting to challenge Bruno Fernandes, who was preparing to take a shot on goal.

Jesus appeared to be in significant pain following the incident and quickly signaled to the bench for assistance. As he was carried off the field in the 40th minute, he had his shirt over his head, a clear indication of his discomfort. Raheem Sterling replaced Jesus shortly after, with the team hopeful that the injury wouldn't be serious.  ALSO READ: FA Cup Round-up: Man United beat Arsenal on penalties; Spurs avoid scare

 

At the time of his departure, the exact nature of the injury was not immediately confirmed, leaving fans and team members anxious about the striker’s condition. Arsenal will likely wait for further medical assessments to determine the full extent of the injury and its potential impact on Jesus's availability for upcoming matches.

The injury comes as a blow to Arsenal, as Jesus has been a key player for the team since joining, contributing both in terms of goals and playmaking. His absence could be a challenge for the squad, especially given the ongoing demands of domestic and international competitions.

As the match continued, Arsenal focused on adjusting to the loss of their striker, with Sterling stepping in to fill the void left by Jesus’s injury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

