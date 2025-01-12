Business Standard

Home / Sports / Football News / Who is Abdukodir Khusanov? 1st Uzbeki player to play in the Premier League

Who is Abdukodir Khusanov? 1st Uzbeki player to play in the Premier League

Abdukodir Khusanov is set to move to defending Premier League champions Manchester City as they have agreed a deal with Lens for the transfer of the centre back.

Abdukodir Khusanov

Abdukodir Khusanov

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Uzbekistan, typically not in the spotlight when it comes to global football, is now home to a promising young talent aiming to break into the upper echelons of the sport. Abdukodir Khusanov, a 20-year-old defender, is making waves in European football with his impressive physical attributes and burgeoning skillset. Currently ranked 58th in the world, Uzbekistan may soon have one of its finest representatives in top-tier football.  ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup live match time, streaming in India  Fast and strong Khusanov tailormade for the Premier League
 
As Uzbek journalist Narzulla Saydullaev aptly puts it, "Being hit by a train or by Abdukodir is the same thing," emphasizing Khusanov’s formidable strength. Yet, it’s not just his power that catches the eye. Khusanov’s pace has made headlines, particularly following a remarkable sprint in late 2024, where he reportedly reached a top speed of 37km/h. If true, this places him among the fastest footballers globally. While Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, currently regarded as the fastest player in the world, reached 37.38km/h, Khusanov's speed is certainly a notable asset.
 
 
The Lens defender's tenacity is another key feature of his game. He’s known for rattling opponents in France’s Ligue 1 with his aggressive style. If he’s unable to physically overpower an opponent, his tactical intelligence, particularly his ability to delay attacks through effective jockeying, ensures he remains a threat. Khusanov's technical ability also allows him to initiate offensive plays when needed.
 
Khusanov’s journey to prominence began at the age of 18 when he left Uzbekistan to join Belarusian club Energetik-BGU in 2022. A year and a half later, he moved to French club Lens for a modest £84,000. Fast forward to 2025, and the Uzbek defender is set for a significant move, potentially for 400 times that amount, having cemented his place as a regular starter for Lens.
 
While Khusanov is still relatively inexperienced, with only 24 Ligue 1 appearances to his name, his potential is undeniable. With one of his goals being to become the first Uzbek to play in the Premier League, Khusanov is definitely a player to watch.  When Khusanov played against the Indian football team  Yes, you heard it right, Khusanov did play against the Indian football team last year in January when his Uzbekistan national team took on India at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.   Ranked 58th on the rankings, Khusanov's rise is a testament to Uzbekistan's development as a footballing nation in the recent years.  India had lost 3-0 against the Uzbeks who went on the next round of the tournament as well.

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

