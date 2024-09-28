Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Genoa's match vs Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble

Genoa's match vs Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble

Friday's decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.

Juventus

Juventus

AP Genoa (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Genoa's Serie A home match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, three days after crowd trouble before and after the Italian Cup derby.

Friday's decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Most of the trouble happened after the match, which Serie B side Sampdoria won on penalties.

As punishment, no fans will be allowed into Genoa's stadium on Saturday.

Sampdoria is expected to face a similar punishment for its next home match, against Juve Stabia on Oct. 4.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan SG face off in bumper weekend clash

Newcastle United

Newcastle United CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Man City live match timings, streaming

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

One-year suspended sentence, ban for fan who racially abused Vincius

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon