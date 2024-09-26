Rodri to Mbappe: Top football players injured across European leagues

Business Standard
The defending La Liga and UCL champions Real Madrid suffered a massive blow when their star signee Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury during their match against Alaves

Rodri

Rodri (Pic: Twitter)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

The 2024-25 season of football has started to pick up its pace with the return of UEFA Champions League along with their respective league matches, making clubs busier than ever. While multiple records have already been broken and several more are on the verge of surpassing previous benchmarks, one thing has become a weekly occurrence this season: players getting injured.

The extended schedule of matches is taking a toll on the bodies of the players, resulting in frequent injuries among the top talents from clubs across the top five European leagues. Here is a list of the top five players from these leagues who are currently sidelined due to injuries sustained this season.
Rodri (Manchester City)

One of the biggest heartbreaks for football fans came when the Manchester City and Spanish midfielder Rodri tore his ACL during City’s 2-2 draw match against Arsenal, calling an early curtain to his season. The Spaniard was a crucial part of Guardiola’s team setup, meaning his injury will be a huge blow to England's defending champions for the rest of the season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Just when Barcelona seemed to have rediscovered their old flair under Hansi Flick, the Catalonian side suffered a huge blow as their regular goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen sustained a torn patellar during Barcelona’s match against Villarreal, sidelining the German keeper for the rest of the season. Ter Stegen was coming off a poor outing in their UCL match against Monaco, but his services will still be sorely missed by Hansi Flick’s side for the rest of the season.

Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

Before losing their goalkeeper for the season, Barcelona suffered a significant blow when their latest star signing Dani Olmo was sidelined for at least five weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s match against Girona. Hansi Flick signed the Spaniard following a successful Euro 2024 campaign, hoping to recreate the magic in La Liga that he and Lamine Yamal brought to Spain’s victorious Euro campaign.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard sustained an ankle injury while playing for his national team, Norway, against Austria. The injury dealt a huge blow to the Gunners, who are hoping to finally win their first EPL title since 2004. According to the latest updates, the Arsenal skipper is progressing well in rehab, but the date of his return remains uncertain.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

The defending La Liga and UCL champions Real Madrid suffered a major setback when their star signee Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg during their match against Alaves. Although Real Madrid eventually won the match, the French international has been ruled out for at least three months following the injury.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

