ISL 2024: Punjab FC get hattrick of wins, beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 at home

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Goals from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak helped Punjab FC defeat Hyderabad FC 2-0 and make it three wins in a row for the side in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.
Following their emphatic win, Punjab FC, who scored once in each half, now sit at the top of the table.
Punjab FC turned on the intensity following the initial 15 minutes of lethargy when Leander D'Cunha's mis-timed pass in the danger area saw Mrzljak come up with a superb interception.
The Croatian was in a prime position to put the hosts ahead but rival goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh thwarted his effort.
 
Buoyed by the opportunity, Punjab FC kept pushing for the opening goal, with Vidal at the centre of every action. He created a couple or more opportunities for Mrzljak and Ivan Novoselec but neither managed to find the back of the net.
In the 27th minute, Vidal went for the jugular from distance and missed the target by a whisker.

Minutes later, Vidal released Nihal Sudeesh on the left flank and the youngster almost added to his tally but the seasoned Arshdeep thwarted him. Punjab FC were eventually rewarded when Vidal opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a swerving free-kick which beat the goalkeeper.
The second half saw Hyderabad FC desperately push for the equaliser, with Ramhlunchhunga and Parag Shrivas coming close. Hyderabad lacked the finesse in attack to trouble the Punjab FC backline.
Punjab FC found the second goal in the 71st minute, courtesy a calm finish from Mrzljak. The Croatian got the better of his marker and initiated a counterattack before releasing Mushaga Bakenga into space.
However, the Norwegian's effort was blocked by Muhammed Rafi. But luckily for the hosts, the ball trickled down to Mrzljak on the right and the midfielder made no mistake in tucking it into the open net.
Punjab FC will next be in action against Bengaluru FC on October 18, while Hyderabad FC will host Chennaiyin FC on October 1.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

