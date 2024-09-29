Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Huge blow for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane gets injured against Leverkusen

Huge blow for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane gets injured against Leverkusen

The England captain clutched the ankle and appeared to be in pain after a tussle for the ball against Leverkusen's Amine Adli on Saturday

Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Bayern Munich

Harry Kane moves to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Bayern Munich

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane went off with an apparent left ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The England captain clutched the ankle and appeared to be in pain after a tussle for the ball against Leverkusen's Amine Adli on Saturday. He was substituted for Thomas Mller in the 86th minute and limped off the field.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"When Harry has to leave the field, then there's something. It doesn't look good," Bayern director of sport Max Eberl told Sky.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen sounded more upbeat shortly afterward.

 

"He got a knock, but from what I've heard from the doctors, it's nothing too serious," Dreesen said.

Kane was to have a check on the ankle on Sunday. Bayern plays Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

More From This Section

Manchester United vs Tottenham

Premier League: Manchester United vs Tottenham live match time, streaming

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri at the top. Who are the other top goalscorers in ISL history?

LaLiga 2024-25 points table

La Liga 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Sunil Chhetri, chhetri, sunil

Football icon Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal-scorer in ISL history

Premier League 2024/25 points table

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Kane failed to have a shot at goal against Leverkusen but has been instrumental in Bayern's attack again this season. The 31-year-old forward scored five goals and set up six more in the first four league games, while he scored four goals in the opening 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

He also scored in Bayern's opening German Cup match.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bundesliga 2024-25 points table

Bundesliga 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy scores twice in Dortmund's 4-2 comeback win over Bochum

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich win 5-0 against Werder Bremen to go top of the table

FC Barcelona

Table toppers across top five European leagues after international break

Mbappe and Vinicius

How the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues started their 2024-25 season

Topics : Bundesliga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon